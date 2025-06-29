Drama as Thai girls bag maiden junior world title

Big breakthrough: Thailand players and coach Pompetch Saraputhi, right, pose with their medals and the girls' team trophy.

TOYOTA CITY: Before last year, Thailand never got its girls' team to qualify for the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup. And they were one of the feel-good stories in 2024, placing second behind a record United States victory.

This week, Thailand sent nearly the same roster to see if they could do at least something similar. And it was their lone newcomer who delivered a championship -- albeit one in nail-biting fashion.

Shaking off a watery tee shot at Friday's 18th hole, Kritchanya Kaopattanaskul managed to scramble for a winning bogey as Thailand edged hosts Japan by one shot to win the team title at Chukyo Golf Club.

"It means a lot for us," Kritchanya said after signing for a closing two-under-par 70 to help Thailand finish on 24-under 552. "We tried very hard to make it, and we finally made it today."

"Everybody [back home] will be very happy about it," said coach Pompetch Saraputhi.

Her teammates Pimpisa Rubrong and Prim Prachnakorn both shot 71 on Friday.

Japan's Mamika Shinchi, who shot a final-round 71, claimed the girls' individual crown after finishing on 13-under 275, two ahead of Kritchanya. Canada's Shauna Liu was third on 279.

Prim was tied sixth on 282 while Pimpisa finished ninth on 284.

The boys' team trophy went to Japan, who won for the second time in three years, with a total score of 32-under 536, two strokes ahead of the US team. France came third on 548.

Colombia's Tomas Restrepo (64) and Japan's Taisei Nagasaki (66) won the boys' individual crown after both finished on 19-under 265. Another US player Brooks Simmons finished third on 267.