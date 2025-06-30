ONE Championship shifts global production hub to Bangkok as revenue ‘nears US$200 million’

ONE confirms move from Singapore as CEO Chatri Sityodtong calls it ‘a step forward’ with promotion doubling down on Thai footprint

ONE Championship is moving its production hub to Thailand, citing the growth of weekly events at Lumpinee Stadium

ONE Championship has officially moved its global production operations to Bangkok – marking another shift in the martial arts promotion’s centre of gravity, as it leans deeper into its weekly Lumpinee Stadium events and reports a sharp rise in revenue.

The company confirmed on Monday that it has relocated its production hub from Singapore to the Thai capital, citing increased output, logistical efficiency, and the growing scale of its weekly ONE Friday Fights broadcasts.

“This move allows us to centralise production and improve coordination,” ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said in a statement, adding that Thailand has “played a key role in our global production efforts over the past two and a half years.”

The decision comes amid what Chatri called a “step forward” in the company’s growth as a media property – revealing that ONE’s overall revenue for 2025 is “approaching US$200 million,” up from US$148 million last year.

Suablack celebrates beating Sangarthit by unanimous decision in the main event of last weekend_s ONE Friday Fights 114 event in Bangkok

Bangkok’s operational importance has risen steadily since the launch of ONE Friday Fights in January 2023, with the weekly shows now broadcast to 195 countries during primetime hours in Asia. A new traditional five-round Muay Thai series is also in the pipeline, set to debut later this year.

Singapore will remain the company’s corporate headquarters, home to investor relations, strategic planning, and senior leadership, the statement added. The firm also remains domiciled in the Cayman Islands as “part of long-term capital planning and corporate structuring”.

“This is a step forward in our evolution as a global sports media property,” Chatri said.

A report by Nielsen estimated ONE Championship adds US$470 million in annual economic impact to Thailand

A recent Nielsen study claimed ONE contributes more than US$470 million in annual economic impact to Thailand – figures the promotion has leaned on to underscore its growing role in the local sports and tourism ecosystem.

ONE now runs more than 50 shows annually at Lumpinee Stadium alone, forming the backbone of its global content output. Its long-term strategy appears increasingly tied to Thailand – both in the ring and behind the scenes.

The company did not disclose whether the move would affect staffing levels in Singapore but reiterated its long-term commitment to the city-state.

“We remain committed to Singapore while re-allocating resources to where it makes the most operational sense,” Chatri added.

ONE was reported by Bloomberg to have raised US$50 million in new funding from the Qatar Investment Authority and a group of investors last October, soon after making a “few dozen” job cuts including some at its Singapore headquarters in a bid for profitability, according to AFP.