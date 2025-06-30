Tennis fans sizzle as heatwave hits Wimbledon

Tennis fans keep cool as they queue for tickets on the first day of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships in London

WIMBLEDON (UNITED KINGDOM) - Tennis devotees armed themselves with hats, sun cream, mini-fans and a sense of humour for the first day of Wimbledon Monday, as the tournament provisionally recorded its hottest ever opener.

"If we sweat, we sweat -- we know each other well," laughed Cathy Butcher, 73, arriving with her daughter Helen.

The retiree said she had a "dodgy hip and my daughter is heavily pregnant" but that they would just focus on keeping cool and enjoying the day.

"We're hoping for a cool breeze" and some "great tennis", added her 31-year old daughter.

Meteorologists said a provisional 29.7 degrees Celsius (85.4 Fahrenheit) was recorded at nearby Kew Gardens in southwest London.

The previous record for a Wimbledon opening day was set on June 25, 2001 when the mercury tipped 29.3C.

Parts of the UK are currently in the grip of a second heatwave in a month, according to weather experts, with temperatures expected to climb further to 34C in London and southeast England Monday.

London start-up boss Sean Tipper said he'd made sure to come prepared after failing to heed warnings before.

"Wimbledon when it's really hot is quite sweaty," he told AFP on a family day out with his wife, mother and aunt.

The 31-year-old said they'd brought hats and sun glasses plus "a mini-fan and good hope".

"Last time we were very hot so this time we've got rosé (wine) in a cooler so we can do a better job," he joked.

As temperatures began to rise, tournament officials said they were "strongly" advising people without tickets not to travel to the grounds and join the queue.

"In both the queue and the grounds there may be periods where shade is not available," a statement said.

- Cooling scarves -

The hottest June day ever recorded in the UK was 35.6C on June 28, 1976.

But Wimbledon is more used to making headlines for the rain than the heat.

Tournament chief executive Sally Bolton said they were "absolutely ready for it and actually delighted that it's sunny and not wet like it was last year".

For Chilean tennis fan Maria Verdugo, 40, there are pros and cons to enjoying tennis in different weather conditions.

"On balance, though, I prefer the sun, it's more exciting," she said, clutching a glass of Pimms with plenty of ice.

"It's really sad when it rains because everything looks really dark and you have to take shelter," she said.

Under a heat rule to protect players' health, officials will be taking heat stress monitor readings 30 minutes before the start of play and then at 1400 (1300 GMT) and 1700.

The rule allows a 10-minute break to be taken at certain points in a match when the heat stress index is at or above 30.1C.

Protocols are also in place to look after ball-boys and ball-girls on court who have access to cooling scarves.

Some visitors admitted they were already beginning to wilt.

"I need a long cold drink, preferably with gin in it, at least then I'd forget how uncomfortable I am," said youth worker Mel Megson as she took shelter under some shrubbery.

"Some rain would be good -- you'd find me dancing in it," she added.