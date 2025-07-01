Aimsaard sisters end dry spell with US Open crown

Listen to this article

Benyapa Aimsaard, left, and Nuntakarn Aimsaard.

Aimsaard sisters Benyapa and Nuntakarn claimed the women's doubles title at the BWF US Open in Iowa on Sunday (early Monday morning, Thai time).

The Thai third seeds defeated sixth seeds Hsu Ya-ching and Sung Yu-hsuan of Taiwan 21-15, 21-15 in the title decider at the Mid America Centre to claim the World Tour Super 300 event.

It was their first World Tour title in over a year and sixth overall. The sisters last won a tournament at the 2024 Thailand Masters -- also a Super 300 event.

They are the first Thais to win the women's doubles crown at this tournament.

They pocketed the US$18,960 (approx 625,680 baht) winners' cheque, while the runners-up received $9,120 (300,960 baht).

Ruttanapak Oupthong and Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat were unable to complete a double for Thailand after they lost to Danish pair Rasmus Espersen and Amalie Kudsk in the mixed doubles final.

Fifth seeds Espersen and Kudsk, the only European presence in Sunday's finals, took the title with a 21-17, 13-21, 21-10 victory.

India's Ayush Shetty won the men's singles title, Zhang Beiwen of the US took the women's singles crown, while Taiwan's Lai Po-yu and Tsai Fu-cheng claimed the men's doubles crown.