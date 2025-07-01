ONE Championship: Alexis Nicolas calls for Nieky Holzken bout at ONE 173 – and vows to knock out George Jarvis in two rounds

Former lightweight kickboxing king insists he’s still the division’s most dangerous fighter – and just wants to stay active

Alexis Nicolas is ready to launch his comeback trail – and wants a showdown with Nieky Holzken to kick it off at ONE 173 in Tokyo.

The Frenchman has called out the Dutch striking legend for a lightweight kickboxing bout on the November 16 card at Ariake Arena, as he looks to re-enter title contention after a dramatic trilogy with Regian Eersel.

“I’ve wanted to fight him since I started boxing,” Nicolas told the Bangkok Post. “We’re both former champions, and for me it’s the perfect matchup. I want to knock him out and take the bonus. I need money. I need to shine.”

The 26-year-old lifted the belt in his first meeting with Eersel but dropped a pair of close decisions in the rematch and rubber match. Then “The Immortal” missed weight for their third bout in April, vacating the crown and leaving the division wide open.

Now Nicolas sees an opportunity to stake his claim – and wouldn’t mind an interim belt on the line.

“Maybe it makes sense – an interim belt against Nieky, Sinsamut, whoever Chatri [Sityodtong, ONE CEO] wants. I’m a former champion, the title is vacant, I want to fight,” he said.

Holzken, 41, is coming off a stunning first-round KO win over Sinsamut Klinmee in March and has been rejuvenated in the last 18 months. Nicolas believes they could steal the show on what’s already shaping up to be a stacked card.

“I saw the main event is Superbon vs Noiri – crazy fight – and Reug Reug vs Malykhin is confirmed too,” Nicolas said. “I don’t know if the card is booked, but for me the best kickboxing matchup would be me and Holzken. Two elite strikers, we have to give a big show.”

Nicolas also has one eye on George Jarvis, who is set to challenge Eersel for the lightweight Muay Thai title in August at Lumpinee Stadium.

Should the Briton take gold, Nicolas wants next.

“Jarvis is a good fighter, I respect him. But he doesn’t have the level of Eersel. I could KO him in round two under kickboxing rules – very, very easy,” he said. “This is not trash talk. It’s just real.”

Nicolas has fought just once since April – and admits inactivity has taken its toll.

“If I don’t fight, I’m not good. I’m a little depressed,” he said. “Now I’m a star in France but I’d rather fight every day and have no fame than be a superstar who never fights. It makes no sense.

“I just want to fight. I’m not a model. I’m a fighter.”

The Frenchman said he has fans all over Europe and wants ONE to help elevate him further, along with rising stars from the country like Bampara Kouyate and Elias Mahmoudi.

“We have very talented fighters in France, and with ONE we can promote that. But I can’t do it alone,” Nicolas said. “They need to push us more in Europe.”

For now, though, he remains focused on one thing – getting back to the top.

“I fell in love with Thailand. I’ve got fans and friends here now. So if it’s not Holzken, give me Sinsamut. If not Sinsamut, anyone in the division. I’ll KO them all,” Nicolas said. “This isn’t talk – the whole division knows I’m dangerous.”