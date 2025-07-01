ONE Championship: Superbon says Japanese crowd ‘won’t help’ Masaaki Noiri – ‘I’ll beat him up’

Superbon unfazed by fighting in enemy territory as he prepares to unify titles at ONE 173 – and warns he’s not done clearing out the featherweight division

Superbon (left) and Masaaki Noiri face off at the ONE 173 kickoff press conference in Tokyo.

Superbon has promised to spoil the party for Masaaki Noiri – and says the Japanese crowd won’t save him when they meet in Tokyo.

The Thai veteran will defend his ONE Championship featherweight kickboxing title in a unification bout against interim champ Noiri at ONE 173 on November 16, and is relishing the chance to perform in enemy territory.

“I'm the best. I will be the best and I will beat you up in Japan,” Superbon told the Bangkok Post, when asked to send a message to Noiri.

While he’s excited by the energy of the local fans, Superbon made it clear crowd support will mean little once the cage door shuts at Ariake Arena.

“It’s not going to affect me anything,” he said. “Every time when I fight around the world – in Europe, in China – I never hear the sound, like in Thailand.

“I have tournament championships in China, in Abu Dhabi. There was not anyone supporting me – I still became the champ.

“So know, when you are in the ring, nobody will help you. Nobody will help him.”

Superbon speaks to the Japanese media ahead of ONE Championship_s return to Ariake Arena on November 16

The 34-year-old reclaimed the belt earlier this year after Chingiz Allazov was stripped for inactivity. Now he says he’s focused on clearing out the rest of the division.

“It’s not about the belt – I want to beat everyone at featherweight,” he said. “I have nearly done it, but someone left [Allazov], so it’s OK. Right now, I’m going to stay here to beat everyone in the featherweight division.”

Another target remains Tawanchai PK Saenchai, who owns two Muay Thai wins over Superbon – a rivalry he’s not ready to close the book on.

“There’s not many people that I lose to, and then I cannot beat them,” he said.

Superbon and Masaaki Noiri will unify the ONE Championship featherweight kickboxing titles

“So he will be the plan for my future. If I can choose, I’m going to choose Muay Thai against Tawanchai – but whatever, Muay Thai or kickboxing, doesn’t matter. I’m going to fight.”

The Noiri clash will mark Superbon’s first kickboxing bout since beating Marat Grigorian for the interim title in April 2024. Now he’s looking forward to putting on a show in a country steeped in the history of the sport.

“Yeah, I’m excited to get back to kickboxing,” he said. “I saw Rodtang’s fight [against Takeru at ONE 172] – a lot of fans in Japan are crazy. They support the fighters. I love the Japanese fans. I’m going to show my best there.”