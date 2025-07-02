Thailand keen to keep momentum going

Thailand players take part in a training session in Chiang Mai. (Photo supplied)

Thailand will aim to keep their perfect run going when they face Mongolia in their third Group B game of the AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers in Chiang Mai Wednesday night.

The Chaba Kaew had convincing wins in their first two matches of the qualifying tournament for Australia 2026, dominating Timor Leste 4-0 in the opener before thrashing Iraq 7-0.

The Thais are in second place in the group with India heading the pool on goal difference. The winners of the eight qualifying groups will join the four seeded teams in next year's finals.

Mongolia are still looking for their first point in this competition and are lying at the bottom of the group after two straight losses.

Thai-English midfielder Rhianne Rush said after Tuesday's training: "The game with Iraq was my first for the Thai women's national team and I am happy with the way I performed.

"For the next game against Mongolia, I think we'll be able to get three points. All the players in the team and the coaching staff are working very hard.

"It's good to see so many people cheering us at the venue and watching our games on TV."

The match between Thailand and Mongolia will kick off at 7.30pm at Chiang Mai's 700th Anniversary Stadium and will be broadcast live on the Changsuek YouTube channel and the Thai Women's Football Facebook page.

In the first match of the day, India will take on Iraq at 4pm at the same venue.

Teerasil joins Angels

Veteran Thailand striker Teerasil Dangda has joined Thai League 1 runners-up Bangkok United.

The 37-year-old Teerasil is one of the most successful Thai football players. He won the top-flight title with Muang Thong United four times in 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2016.

Teerasil also has overseas experience after stints in Spain and Japan.

He joined BG Pathum United in 2020 and remained with the club until his contract expired a few months ago.

In another development, Thailand midfielder Ekanit Panya has returned to Pathum United after a six-month loan spell with J2 League side Ehime.

He made a total of four appearances for Ehime in all competitions.