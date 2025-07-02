Tweaks that make big difference

Stand tall and align your posture. A golf swing is a full-body motion and this is the huge difference between a new golfer and one with experience. The efficient transfer of energy during a swing is the main movement that identifies a good and useless golfer. Those who can play well are able to harness all of their rotational power from their hips, shoulders, and legs. Your spine should align with your knees, and the balls of your feet when hitting a tee shot. Keeping your posture straight will allow more consistent drives and longer shots.

Correct ball placement will become natural over time but should be looked at in detail, as where your ball is placed will lead to more consistent shots. Depending on the club you use this will be slightly different. For your 7, 8, and 9 iron, put the ball in the middle of your stance. For long distances, place the ball slightly in front of the true centre, close to an inch forward. The ball should sit slightly inside of your front foot. Following these basic steps will help improve your consistency, and your scores on the course. Remember to stay relaxed.

