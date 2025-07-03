SEA Games coordination centre opens in Bangkok

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong, sixth from left, attends the opening ceremony of the SEA Games Coordination Centre.

The Coordination Centre for the 33rd Southeast Asian Games and the 13th Asean Para Games was officially opened on Wednesday.

The opening ceremony of the centre, which is located in the Sports Authority of Thailand compound, was presided over by Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong.

Also attending the ceremony were Dr Gongsak Yodmani, Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand, and representatives from the Southeast Asian Sports Federation, the Asean Para Sports Federation, the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, and the Paralympic Committee of Thailand.

"I am very pleased to officially open the coordination centre for the 33rd SEA Games and the 13th Asean Para Games," said Sorawong. "This centre will be an important part of operations and coordination domestically and internationally to facilitate and increase work efficiency for both games.

"Thailand will host the SEA Games and the Asean Para Games. Both of these games are very important, so I would like the Thai people to work together to create a good image for our country in the eyes of the Asean community.

"The government is ready to fully support the organisation of both games in every dimension so that they will leave a lasting impression on all athletes and participants," he added.

Meanwhile, Sorawong confirmed that the SEA Games golf competition will take place at the Siam Country Club Rolling Hill in Chon Buri while the sepak takraw competition will be held at the 4,000-seat municipal gymnasium in Nakhon Pathom.

The 33rd SEA Games will take place between Dec 9-20 in Bangkok, Chon Buri and Songkhla while the 13th Asean Para Games will be held between Jan 20-26, 2026 in Nakhon Ratchasima.