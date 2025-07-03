Nishikaya out after nation's winless run

Listen to this article

Port's new signings, from left, Matheus Pato, Brayan Perea, Michael Falkesgaard, Rebin Sulaka and Matheus Lins. PR

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) has announced that Thailand's U23 team coach Takayuki Nishikaya and his staff's contracts have been terminated.

Nishikaya took over the national U23 side nine months ago and lost all five of his matches in charge.

The FAT said it had parted ways with the Japanese coach as he failed to deliver the expected results.

Thailand's U23 team are scheduled to participate in the Asean U23 Championship in Indonesia from July 15-31, followed by the AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers at home from Sept 1-9 and finally the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand in December this year.

Port strengthen squad

Port, eager to improve on their third-place finish in 2024-2025 Thai League 1, have officially unveiled their five new foreign signings for the upcoming season.

The first player to join the Khlong Toey-based giants was former Bangkok United goalkeeper Michael Falkesgaard.

Iraq international defender Rebin Sulaka, who swept the domestic titles with Buriram United twice in the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 seasons, followed and former Colombia U20 striker Brayan Perea was the third player to sign for Port.

Brazilian defender Matheus Lins then completed his move to Port from Sheriff Tiraspol in the Moldovan league.

Striker Matheus Pato, also from Brazil, has now completed the club's hunt for quality foreign players to strengthen their squad for the new season. The 30-year-old was a member of the Fluminense and Benfica junior sides.

Port are scheduled to take part in the PIALA President 2025 tournament in Indonesia from Friday to July 14 to prepare for the 2025-2026 season.

Jaroensak rejoins Rabbits

Jaroensak Wonggorn has become the second Thai player in a couple of days to end his stay in Japan and return to BG Pathum United for the 2025-2026 season.

On Tuesday, the Rabbits announced that midfielder Ekanit Panya had returned to the club after a six-month loan spell with J2 League side Ehime.

Pathum on Wednesday confirmed in another media release that Thailand winger Jaroensak Wonggorn had also decided to leave J1 League team Cerezo Osaka and play for his parent club in the new season. Apart from Thai League 1, the Rabbits are set to participate in the FA Cup, League Cup, ACL Two and Shopee Cup competitions.