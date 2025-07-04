National icons Panipak and Pleumjit receive honours

Air Chief Marshal Chalit Pukbhasuk, centre, privy councilor, Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, third right, chairperson of the Center for Morality Promotion, and Assoc Prof Dr Suriyadeo Tripathi, third left, director of the Center for Morality Promotion, pose with award recipients.

Two-time Olympic champion Panipak Wongpattanakit and volleyball star Pleumjit Thinkaow were honoured during the 5th Thailand Moral Awards ceremony 2024 on Wednesday.

Panipak and Pleumjit, both of whom have retired from the national teams, received special honorary awards for their determination and morality that inspired youth and society.

They received the awards from Air Chief Marshal and Privy Councilor Chalit Pukbhasuk, who presided over the ceremony at the National Art Gallery.

Also attending the ceremony were Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, chairperson of the Center for Morality Promotion, and Assoc Prof Dr Suriyadeo Tripathi, director of the Center for Morality Promotion.

Panipak won taekwondo gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and the 2024 Paris Games and a bronze medal at the Rio 2016.

Pleumjit was a long-serving national volleyball player and a two-time Asian champion. She was also a multiple SEA Games gold medal winner and an Asian Games silver and bronze medal winner.

Meanwhile wheelchair fencer Saysunee Jana and boxer Janjaem Suwannapeng were named Moral Ambassadors. The two athletes were recognised for their endurance, determination and dedication.

Saysunee won three gold medals at the 2024 Paralympic Games while Janjaem won a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Games.