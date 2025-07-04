Thai goal blitz! 11-0 win sets up clash with India

Thailand players celebrate a goal during the match against Mongolia in Chiang Mai. (Photo supplied)

Thailand hammered Mongolia 11-0 for their third successive win in their AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 Qualifiers at Chiang Mai's 700th Anniversary Stadium on Wednesday night.

The victory means Thailand will meet India tomorrow to decide the Group B winners, with the teams heading into the tie level on points and goal difference.

The victors tomorrow and seven other group winners will join the four seeded teams in next year's finals.

India defeated Iraq 5-0 in the other group match on Wednesday.

Thawanrat Promthongmee opened the scoring after just three minutes as she steered a Pattaranan Aupachai cross home.

Thailand doubled their lead two minutes later when their captain Saowalak Pengngam shot home from Praewa Nudnabee's cross.

The third goal came in the 12th minute from a free-kick by Thanchanok Cheunarom.

Pattaranan made it four in the 29th minute as she fired home from just outside the penalty box.

Thanchanok got her second goal in first-half stoppage time, scoring with a delightful free-kick.

Thailand continued their attack in the second half and substitute Karnjanathat Phomsri netted the team's sixth goal from a penalty after being brought down by Mongolia goalkeeper Tumurbat.

Pattaranan scored the team's seventh goal on 51 minutes before Karnjanathat got her second to make it eight 15 minutes later.

Thailand got their ninth goal with Pattaranan scoring from close range before Thawanrat and Karnjanathat added stoppage-time strikes to complete the rout.

"We won the match and got another three points which is really good for us. I told the players to try to score as many goals as possible," said Thailand coach Futoshi Ikeda.

"The next match against India will be a decisive game and I hope the fans will come and support the team," he added.

Tabinas becomes a Shark

Chonburi FC have completed a loan deal for Philippines defender Jefferson Tabinas from Buriram United.

Tabinas has become the Sharks' ninth signing ahead of the new season following the arrivals of Ukerfan Lingken, Nattapong Sairiya, Natthanan Biesumrit, Santiparp Channgom, Greg Hula, Jorge Fellipe, Leslie Ablorh and Keven Ignacio.

Tabinas helped the Thunder Castle win four trophies during the 2024-2025 season.