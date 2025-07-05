Hong Kong qualify for Rugby World Cup for first time

Listen to this article

Hong Kong captain Joshua Hrstich in action against South Korea in Incheon on Saturday.

Hong Kong beat South Korea 70-22 in Incheon on Saturday to win the Asia Rugby Championship and qualify for the World Cup for the first time.

The Hong Kong men’s side has got to the last stage of qualifying for the last two World Cups only to fall short but will now take their place at the expanded 24-team showpiece tournament in Australia in 2027.

“There has been an enormous commitment from the team over the last 12 months,” head coach Andrew Douglas said.

“We are delighted with the improvements they made match by match. … I’m particularly pleased with how the players stayed together as a group and how they held their nerve under pressure to come through a tough qualification decider away from home.”

“It’s been overwhelming to be honest, just super proud of our playing group, our management, our coaching staff, people behind the scenes, there is a lot that goes into making a team successful,” said an emotional captain Joshua Hrstich in a post-match interview.

The United Arab Emirates beat Sri Lanka 29-21 in Colombo on Friday to finish second in the championship and will play off against an African nation in July for a spot at the final World Cup qualification tournament.

Hong Kong are only the second team from Asia to get to the World Cup after Japan, who have already qualified after finishing third in their pool at the 2023 tournament in France.