Sinner powers into Wimbledon last 16 as Djokovic eyes century

Italy's Jannik Sinner has reached the Wimbledon fourth round without dropping a set

LONDON - Wimbledon top seed Jannik Sinner crushed Pedro Martinez to reach the last 16 without losing a set on Saturday while title rival Novak Djokovic targets his 100th victory at the tournament.

Sinner took just one hour and 55 minutes to demolish 52nd-ranked Martinez 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 in a Centre Court masterclass, though the Spaniard was struggling with a shoulder issue.

The 23-year-old will face Bulgarian 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov or Austria's Sebastian Ofner in the fourth round at the All England Club.

Sinner has lost just 17 games across his first three matches at this year's tournament, in contrast to defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, who has shown patchy form on route to the last 16.

The Italian returned from a doping ban in May, losing the Italian Open final to Alcaraz and squandering three championship points against the Spaniard in the French Open final last month.

His best performance at Wimbledon was a run to the semi-finals in 2023 and he reached the quarter-finals last year.

"Every time you reach the second week of a Grand Slam it's a very special occasion," said Sinner, who acknowledged Martinez's discomfort with his shoulder.

"Even more special here in Wimbledon, so I'm very happy to be in the second week."

Later on Centre Court, Djokovic will resume his bid for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam crown.

The seven-time champion, locked with the long-retired Margaret Court on 24 majors, is aiming to reach the fourth round for the 17th time in his 20th appearance at Wimbledon.

A third-round clash against Serbian Davis Cup teammate Miomir Kecmanovic will hold few fears for the sixth seed, who has not lost against his 49th-ranked compatriot in three previous meetings.

If Djokovic beats Kecmanovic he will reach a century of victories at the All England Club, a feat only surpassed by eight-time champion Roger Federer, who won 105 times on the lawns of southwest London, and Martina Navratilova, who chalked up 120 victories.

"If I play like this, I feel like I have a very good chance against anybody, really, on the Centre Court of Wimbledon, a place where I maybe feel the most comfortable on any court," Djokovic said after beating Britain's Dan Evans in the second round.

Djokovic's first Wimbledon win came against Argentine Juan Monaco 20 years ago, when Kecmanovic was aged just five.

- Swiatek's title chance -

Former champion Elena Rybakina became the latest star to suffer a shock exit, losing to Denmark's Clara Tauson 7-6 (8/6), 6-3.

Rybakina, the Kazakh 11th seed, won her maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2022 and reached the semi-finals last year.

But the 26-year-old's hopes of another strong run were ended by 23rd-seeded Tauson in a third-round tie on Court Two.

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva thrashed American world number 55 Hailey Baptiste 6-1, 6-3 in just 78 minutes on Court One.

The 18-year-old, seeded seventh, is one of the few leading players left in the women's draw.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka is the only player remaining from among the top six seeds.

Iga Swiatek has quietly gone about her business at this year's Wimbledon but will have watched the mass exodus of her top rivals with interest.

The five-time Grand Slam champion is seeded eighth at the All England club after slipping down the rankings, though she is now back in the world's top four after reaching the Bad Homburg final last week.

The Pole, who faces American Danielle Collins in the third round, has never been beyond the quarter-finals at the All England Club.

Swiatek, who has won four titles on the French Open clay, was beaten by former Australian Open finalist Collins at the Italian Open in May.

Defending women's champion Barbora Krejcikova is also in action on Saturday against American 10th seed Emma Navarro.