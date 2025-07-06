Thai driver makes history in F3 sprint race victory

Tasanapol is the first Thai to win a Formula 3 race

20-year-old Thai racing driver Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak, who won first place in a Formula 3 sprint race held at Silverstone circuit in England on Saturday. (Photo: FIA Formula 3)

Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak has made history as the first Thai driver to win a Formula 3 race with his victory at the Silverstone circuit in England on Saturday.

The rising 20-year-old racer from the motorsport team Compos Racing competed in the British Round Sprint Race in the FIA Formula 3 Championship 2025, being held from Saturday to Monday.

The young driver claimed first place in the seventh lap of the 18-lap sprint race.

Securing pole position ahead of 29 other drivers, he maintained his lead from the start until he crossed the finish line first. He clocked a time of 1.45.584 minutes.

(Photo: FIA Formula 3)

The second-place finisher was Norwegian Martinius Stenshorne, and Spaniard Mari Boya came third.

After winning a historic second-place finish at the Hungaroring circuit in Hungary in 2024, Tasanapol rose again as the first Thai to win first place.