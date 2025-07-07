Chaba Kaew's Asian Cup dream ends after defeat

Listen to this article

Thailand's Supapron Intaraprasit in action during the match against India.

Thailand were denied a place in the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup finals in Australia after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of India 2-1 at Chiang Mai's 700th Anniversary Stadium on Saturday night.

The victory meant India finished with a perfect 12 points in Group B of the qualifiers as former champions Thailand missed out on the finals.

With identical points and goal difference, both sides needed victory but the tie got off with action limited to the middle of the pitch.

Thailand enjoyed more possession but India were solid defensively as they worked tirelessly to close down the spaces.

However, the Indians made a good move when Anju Tamang cut the ball back for unmarked Sangita Basfore, who unleashed a shot from just outside the box past despairing Thai goalkeeper Tiffany Sornpao.

Thailand upped the tempo but found India a resilient lot with the hosts limited to half chances as the South Asian side went into the break ahead.

The Chaba Kaew, however, needed only two minutes in the second half as Chatchawan Rodthong had a stroke of luck. Her shot from distance took a wicked bounce to beat Indian goalkeeper Elangbam Panthoi as the hosts levelled the score.

India, however, refused to let Thailand build on the goal and their determination paid dividends in the 74th minute when defender Nirmala Devi floated her corner across with the ball finding Shilky Devi, who nodded it across for Basfore to head home past the Thai defence as India finally took their place at Australia 2026.