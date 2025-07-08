Football Association of Thailand agrees to let Ikeda stay as Chaba Kaew coach

Futoshi Ikeda. (photo supplied)

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) is keeping faith in Japanese coach Futoshi Ikeda despite the national team's failure to make it to the AFC Women's Asian Cup finals in Australia next year.

After a meeting, the FAT confirmed on Monday that Ikeda will continue to coach the Chaba Kaew.

Thailand were denied a place in Australia 2026 after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of India at Chiang Mai's 700th Anniversary Stadium on Saturday night.

The victory helped India end the qualifying tournament with a perfect 12 points in Group B of the qualifiers as former champions Thailand missed out on the finals.

The annual meeting of the FAT executive board committee agreed to let the Japanese tactician continue as the coach of the national women's team, the association's president Nualphan Lamsam told media on Monday.

"We have the Asean Women's Championship in Vietnam next month and the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand in December, so we think it will be good for the team to stay under Ikeda," added Nualphan.

Buriram sign new players

Reigning Thai League 1 champions Buriram United have further strengthened their squad by signing four new players for the new season.

Goalkeeper Korraphat Nareechan has moved to the Thunder Castle from Lamphun Warriors, while Pathompol Charoenrattanapirom from Port, and Singapore star Ilhan Fandi and Shinnaphat Leeaoh, both from BG Pathum United, have also joined the club.

Top-flight newcomers Kanchanaburi Power have also announced the arrival of Malaysia international Sergio Aguero.

The 31-year-old Aguero started his career in his hometown in Argentina and has played for many Malaysian clubs, with his last team being Sri Pahang before moving to Kanchanaburi.