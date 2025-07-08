Aimsaard sisters, new mixed duo steal show

Thailand's Benyapa Aimsaard, centre, and Nuntakarn Aimsaard. (Photo: AFP)

Aimsaard sisters Benyapa and Nuntakarn won their second title in two weeks, while Ruttanapak Oupthong and Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat claimed their biggest career win in Canada on Sunday.

Benyapa and Nuntakarn won the women's doubles title while Ruttanapak and Jhenicha took home the mixed doubles crown at the US$240,000 (7.92 million baht) BWF Canada Open in Markham, Ontario.

For Benyapa and Nuntakarn, Sunday's victory followed their triumph at the US Open on June 29, which was their first title in over a year. It was their seventh career title at the World Tour level.

Benyapa and Nuntakarn defeated Kaho Osawa and Mai Tanabe of Japan 21-12, 21-18 in the women's doubles decider.

Earlier, Ruttanapak and Jhenicha defeated Presley Smith and Jennie Gai of the US 21-14, 21-17 for their first World Tour Super 300 title and their second overall.

Ruttanapak and Jhenicha won the Super 100 Kaohsiung Masters for their first World Tour title in Taiwan last year. They were also finalists at the US Open.

Each of the winning pairs received $18,960 (616,200 baht), while the runners-up pocketed $9,120 (296,400 baht) each.

Benyapa suffered a knee injury after winning the 2024 Thailand Masters with her sister Nuntakarn and was sidelined for several months. The early stage of their comeback produced mixed results but the pair continued to train hard under coach Saralee Thungthongkam and now their intensive work has paid off handsomely with back-to-back victories.

Thai players will head to Tokyo to participate in the Japan Open 2025 next week.

The $950,000 (30.4 million baht) tournament, which will take place between July 15-20, will see men's world No.1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn back in action.

The Thai ace has not played since the Indonesia Open last month.

Top female players such as Ratchanok Intanon, Pornpawe Chochuwong, Supanida Katethong and mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukorh and Supissara Paewsampran will all compete in the Super 750 event.