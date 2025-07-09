Tough Texas test for Thai stars

Thailand will face United States, Germany, Dominican Republic and Canada this week. (Photo: volleyballworld.com)

Thailand women's volleyball team are set to begin the third and final week of the 2025 FIVB Nations League in Arlington, Texas, on Thursday.

The Thai team will face the hosts United States, Germany, Dominican Republic and Canada this week.

They will begin with a match against the hosts United States Thursday morning, Thai time.

The team are 16th with five points in the 18-team standings with just one win and seven losses.

Their only victory in this campaign came against France during the first week in Beijing.

Coach Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai confirmed the team have no injury worries and the players are determined to do their best this week.

Captain Ajcharaporn Kongyot said the players have adjusted well to the weather conditions in Texas.

"All four teams in the pool are tough but we are ready. The training went very well. We have been learning the tactics for all the matches. Everyone is fully focused. I can assure the fans that we will give our all this week," said Ajcharaporn.