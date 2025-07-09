Buriram's foreign legion ready to strike in defence

Buriram’s new signing Robert Bauer.

The new season of Thai League 1 will kick off on Aug 15 with Ratchaburi taking on newcomers Kanchanaburi Power in the curtain-raiser.

Ratchaburi will host the opening game at 7pm.

Buriram United will kick off the defence of their title with an away game the next day at Lamphun Warriors.

Runners-up Bangkok United will host Rayong at BG Stadium on Aug 17, while BG Pathum United will visit the Sam Ao Stadium to play PT Prachuap.

Port are scheduled to host newly promoted Ayutthaya United on the same day.

Meanwhile, Buriram unveiled their six new foreign signings on Tuesday.

Leading the cast of the Thunder Castle's new foreign stars is Robert Bauer, who won a silver medal with the German national team at the 2016 Olympic Games.

Serbian Fejsal Mulic, who has played in the Bundesliga for 1860 Munich, Spanish forward Juan Ibiza, former Red Star Belgrade winger Filip Stojkovic of Serbia, Nemanja Nikolic, also from Serbia, and Austrian midfielder Robert Zulj, who has played in Bundesliga for Bochum and Union Berlin, are the other five players.

Meanwhile, the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) has appointed former deputy finance minister Kritsada Chinavicharana and ex-deputy national police chief Pol Gen Winai Thongsong as its new vice-presidents.

The appointments were announced on Tuesday by FAT president Nualphan Lamsam.

The FAT chief also promised to restructure the national women's football team set-up after its failure to make the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup finals in Australia.

The Chaba Kaew lost to India 2-1 in their last Group B match of the qualifying tournament in Chiang Mai last week to finish second to their opponents. Only the group winners qualified for the finals.