Trigger is what every golfer needs for a perfect swing

It's not for the first time that I've mentioned how every golfer should have some sort of swing trigger to start off their swing. Many times, I've watched an average golfer take a few beautiful practice swings before approaching the ball, tensing up, then freezing for a few seconds before eventually executing a stiff looking swing that looks nothing like their practice swings.

The body basically understands what it takes to hit a ball properly however it requires hours of practice for the many muscles to carry out their job correctly, so that when it comes to actually making a good swing -- we can. The problem is that the mind takes over and tends to mess everything up. Even very good players are subject to this type of tension as well: who wouldn't be a wee bit jittery having to hole a putt or execute a good swing for a wheelbarrow full of cash.

A trigger, whatever it maybe, is the final step before taking a swing or hitting a putt and prevents tension by avoiding an extended freeze. So, starting your swing from a point of movement (even if barely-noticeable) instead of several seconds of nothing will help you release the tension of the situation, and allow you to start your swing or putting stroke easier and smoother.

