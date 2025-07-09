From rust to rebuild: Five NFL teams that nailed the offseason

Listen to this article

The NFL offseason is now complete. The teams have all made coaching changes (where needed), drafted collegiate players, signed free agents and completed mini camps.

Shortly, all the clubs will report to summer camp.

So, here's a look at the outfits who appear to have significantly improved their chances to succeed in the upcoming season.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Signing Aaron Rodgers to a one-year deal was an excellent move -- despite being questioned by many. Don't be thrown off by Rodgers' lacklustre one year stint with the New York Jets.

Returning after missing his first season with the Jets because of a torn achilles injury, he was just rounding into shape on a hapless ballclub. He still has ample gas in his tank and will have at least one more good year.

The Steelers also acquired mercurial wide receiver DK Metcalf from Seattle. If the oft-troublesome Metcalf will just shut his pie hole and stick to performing whatever role Pittsburgh have in store for him, he should pair well with Rodgers.

Chicago Bears

New head coach Ben Johnson looked like an offensive genius in coordinating the Detroit Lions' high-powered attack the last few seasons. He will be counted on to help talented quarterback Caleb Williams, last year's top overall draft pick, reach his full potential.

Receiver DJ Moore and rookie tight end Colestan Loveland were added, and improvements were made to the Bears' offensive line to further the chances for Williams' development.

The only problem could be the harsh weather at Chicago's Soldier Field. Are the brisk, windy conditions the real reason the Bears' have not been able to produce a really great quarterback in seemingly forever?

Las Vegas Raiders

Added Pete Carroll, a big winner at his last two stops (Southern Cal and the Seattle Seahawks), to coach their long-suffering ballclub. Carroll may be old (73) but he hasn't forgotten how to build a successful team.

Look for the run-oriented Raiders, built around top draft pick Ashton Jeanty, to enjoy a bounceback winning season, maybe even make the postseason.

Dallas Cowboys

Expect the 'Boys to make a return to relevance following last season's disastrous 7-10 record. Dak Prescott returns at quarterback after missing most of last campaign due to injury. That alone should be enough for a much-improved record this go-round.

If Dallas have successfully rebuilt their defensive line, unknown new head coach Brian Schottenheimer -- who inherits a ton of talent otherwise -- will prove to be a hidden gem in leading the Cowboys to a postseason berth.

New York Giants

Had an excellent draft that should turn around the team's culture.

Top pick linebacker Abdul Carter is a dynamic difference maker. He should team up with returning stars on that side of the ball to make the Giants' D quite formidable.

Cam Skatteboo is a hardnosed running back who was drafted for the physical presence he will bring to the offence.

The Giants solved their quarterback problem, at least temporarily, with the addition of veteran Russell Wilson. Although not the free-wheeling QB of yore, Wilson still has enough talent and smarts to bring the offence to life.

Look for these ballclubs to use their adroit offseason moves to bring about the improvement they sought.