ONE Championship: Younes Rabah misses weight as Allycia Rodrigues survives title fight scare

Atomweight Muay Thai champ Rodrigues clears second attempt at ONE Fight Night 33 weigh-ins, while three fighters face uncertain fate after hydration failures

Listen to this article

Younes Rabah (left) missed weight for ONE Fight Night 33, while Allycia Rodrigues return to pass on her second attempt

Younes Rabah was the biggest name to miss weight at Thursday’s ONE Championship weigh-ins – but atomweight queen Allycia Rodrigues narrowly avoided a title fight disaster of her own.

The Brazilian Muay Thai champion needed a second attempt to make weight for Saturday’s ONE Fight Night 33 headliner at Lumpinee Stadium, after initially coming in 0.25lbs over the atomweight limit.

Rodrigues returned later in the official three-hour window to successfully weigh in and pass hydration, keeping her main event bout against the debuting Swedish challenger Johanna Persson intact.

But three other fights were left in limbo after hydration failures at the host Best Western Wanda hotel in Bangkok.

Algeria’s Rabah arrived with just two minutes to spare and passed hydration, but came in heavy for his bantamweight Muay Thai clash with Thailand’s Shadow Singha Mawynn.

The co-main event bout may still go ahead at a catchweight, with Rabah set to forfeit a percentage of his purse to the ONE Friday Fights standout, who is making his main roster debut.

Atomweight MMA newcomer Macarena Aragon of Argentina and Muay Thai debutant Cynthia Flores of Mexico were both unable to provide hydrated samples, leaving their respective bouts on the card in jeopardy.

They were left needing to return to pass hydration before they could negotiate catchweights with their respective opponents.

Aragon was scheduled to face Japan’s Chihiro Sawada, while Flores had been paired with Poland’s Martyna Kierczynska.

All other fighters cleared the scale, with their bouts to proceed at their contracted weights.

ONE Fight Night 33 airs live on Saturday morning in Asia, with the US primetime card set to stream via Prime Video in North America.