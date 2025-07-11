Thailand volleyballers go down fighting to US

Pimpichaya Kokram in action against United States. (Photo: volleyballworld.com)

Thailand went down to hosts United States 1-3 in the opening match of the third and last week of the 2025 FIVB Women's Volleyball Nations League preliminary phase in Arlington, Texas, Thursday morning, Thai time.

Despite a strong performance from Pimpichaya Kokram, the Thais were beaten in four sets, 26-28, 25-21, 25-27, 15-25, for their eighth loss in the campaign. The team are just a point above the bottom of the table that dooms to relegation, in 17th place with five points.

Thailand put up a solid fight against the Americans. In the first set, they came back from a six-point deficit and denied three set points before folding. After levelling the score in the second, they again came from behind in the third, saved two set points to push it to overtime before the Americans edged ahead with another lead. The fourth set was the only one-sided set of the match, in which the hosts were well in control to secure a three-point victory.

Opposite hitter Pimpichaya was a standout performer, leading the Thai offence with a match-high 28 points, including a block. Outside hitter Warisara Seetaloed had nine points, from six kills, a block and an ace while opposite Thanacha Sooksod also scored nine, including eight kills and a block.

US outside hitter Avery Skinner was the top scorer for her team with 22 points, including two kill blocks and an ace. Another OH Logan Eggleston put away 19 points while middle blocker Dana Rettke chipped in with 10 points.