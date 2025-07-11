Seksan to captain Thai U23 team at Asean C'ship

Listen to this article

New Muang Thong United goalkeeper Armin Grems.

New Thailand U23 football team coach Thawatchai Dumrong-ongtrakul has handed the captain's armband to Buriram United midfielder Seksan Ratree for next week's Asean Championship in Indonesia.

The official training for the tournament started yesterday with Thawatchai and his staff coaches attempting to help the players improve their fitness.

Before yesterday's practice session, Thawatchai said: "We have devised a plan for the team already.

"We studied the strong and weak points of each player and have based our strategy on that.

"We will have a warm-up match with Police Tero on Sunday before leaving for Indonesia for the Asean Championship. We have a plan for the youth tournament as well.

"I am not worried about our preparations although we have had limited time. We will just try to do our best. We must keep on working hard.

"We are trying to tell the players that they should feel proud that they are playing for Thailand rather than feeling the burden of wearing the national jersey.

"I believe in the potential of many players. Our offence is good but we need to sharpen our forwards' scoring skills.

"Obviously we would want to win the trophy but with such a short training stint, I think it is a longshot."

Seksan said: "I think most of the players are ready for the tournament in Indonesia but we will have to play at full potential."

Thailand are scheduled to play Group C first-round matches of the regional event against Timor Leste on July 19 followed by a clash with Myanmar three days later.

New signings for Kirins

Muang Thong United have added Brazilians Diego Reis and Batata to their squad for the new domestic season.

Diego Reis, 20, is a product of Flamengo's youth academy while the 19-year-old Batata has joined from Botafogo.

Besides having the two Brazilian players, the Kirins have also signed Austrian goalkeeer Armin Grems.

The 30-year-old stand custodian, who stands 190cm tall, comes from Austrian league side SKU Amstetten.