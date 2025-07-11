Petchmanee out to silence the doubts in Venezuela

Listen to this article

Petchmanee CPF trains at a gym in Pathum Thani. (Photo: Wasim Mather)

I made my way to Pathum Thani to spend the afternoon with WBC light flyweight champion Panya Pradrabsri, also known as Petchmanee CPF. The 46-fight veteran is in the final stretch of training for his upcoming rematch in Caracas, Venezuela -- a fight that may define his legacy.

I arrived at the open-air gym tucked deep inside Klong 6. The air was thick with humidity, but the breeze rolling through the open sides of the gym made it bearable. Waiting at the entrance was head trainer Chatchai Sasakul, a former WBC world flyweight champion himself, who guided Petchmanee's long rise to the top. Championship belts hang from the walls, a quiet testament to the gym's pedigree and success.

On Aug 1, Petchmanee will make the first defence of his WBC light flyweight title against Venezuelan challenger Carlos Canizales -- the same opponent he edged out in a controversial majority decision back in December 2024 at Rajadamnern Stadium.

That night was meant to be historic. It was the first world title boxing match held at Rajadamnern in 17 years. Instead, it became a magnet for criticism. The close scorecards triggered backlash both online and from observers ringside. Many believed Canizales had done enough to win.

After the first bout, even WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman weighed in on social media. "After a sensational close fight Pradabsri is awarded a majority decision in Thailand," Sulaiman wrote on X.

"Canizales is a warrior who fought his heart out. I am disappointed at the performance of the WBC judges in specific rounds and I will order an immediate review by the corresponding committee. WBC ring officials are accountable for their performance."

Eight months later, the rematch isn't just about defending a title -- it's about restoring faith. And this time, it's Canizales' home turf.

Petchmanee first became world champion in 2020, defeating the long-reigning Wanheng Menayothin to claim the WBC minimumweight crown. He defended that title five times before losing it in Japan to Yudai Shigeoka. In 2024, he moved up to 108 pounds -- a new weight, new division, and a new set of doubts.

It's clear Petchmanee has pedigree. But some still question whether he truly belongs at light flyweight. Canizales, who's faced champions like Kenshiro Teraji and Ryoichi Taguchi, certainly isn't convinced. And he's not one to shy away from hostile territory -- he's fought in Japan, China, and Thailand before.

At 2pm, the champion emerged from his room and began methodically wrapping his hands. The gym fell into a quiet rhythm. It was hot, focused, intense -- but never rushed. Under Chatchai's watchful eye, Petchmanee shadowboxed for several rounds before hitting the pads. For six rounds, he moved through tight, focused combinations while Chatchai made small corrections between each round.

The connection between them was clear -- long-time student and master. "He's already fought Canizales," Chatchai told me, "so we know where he's dangerous. We made some adjustments for this fight."

After the mitts, conditioning coach Wattana Chunchiao took over, pushing the champion through strength and movement drills. "If you saw him a few months ago, you'd see a big difference," Wattana said. "He's much stronger now."

The camp has been intense, but quiet. There's no social media circus, no distractions. Just a fighter and his team, getting ready for a fight that demands clarity.

When I asked Piyarat Vachiratattanawong of Diamond Promotions, who manages Petchmanee, about the risk of going to Venezuela, he didn't hesitate. "I know this fight is tough for Panya," he said. "But from my heart, I believe he can win."

I asked him if the rematch was necessary, especially after the backlash from the first bout. "I don't understand the complaints," he said. "To me, Panya won almost every round. Maybe he lost round 10 and 11, but he had the advantage. Maybe now we can make it clear."

Chatchai added, "In your home town, there's always an advantage. If it's a close fight, it's easier to win. It's the same in Japan, China, the US. We know that -- and we're ready to go into Caracas and take the fight clearly."

This isn't just about a rematch. For boxing in Thailand, it's an opportunity to reclaim pride on the world stage and bring international attention back to its fighters. Petchmanee is quiet, composed, but he knows exactly what's at stake. When I asked how he felt, he didn't say much. He just smiled and said, "I'm not scared."

And that might be all you need to know.