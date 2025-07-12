Three confirm for King's Cup

Iraq, Hong Kong and Fiji have confirmed their participation in the 51st King's Cup football tournament in September.
The three teams will join hosts Thailand in the Sept 1-9 tournament, the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) announced.
Iraq, who won the title two years ago when the tournament was held in Chiang Mai, are the highest-ranked team in the tournament at No.58 in the Fifa world rankings. Thailand are ranked at No.102, Hong Kong are 147th, while Fiji are 150th.
Three provinces -- Kanchanaburi (Kanchanaburi Main Stadium), Chiang Mai (700th Anniversary Stadium) and last year's host Songkhla (Tinsulanonda Stadium) -- are bidding to host this year's tournament.
The selected host city will be announced during the FA Thailand Awards 2024-2025 -- Beyond Limits next Wednesday.
Thailand won the tournament in Songkhla last year after they defeated Syria 2-1 in the final, thanks to a stoppage-time winner by skipper Chanathip Songkrasin.
The victory ended a seven-year King's Cup title drought for the War Elephants. It was Thailand's first triumph when the tournament was held outside Bangkok.
The King's Cup football tournament was founded in 1968.