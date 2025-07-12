Germany batter Thais in three sets

Thailand remain winless in the third and final week of the 2025 FIVB Women's Volleyball Nations League preliminary phase after losing to Germany 3-0 yesterday morning, Thai time.

The Thais lost to the Europeans 24-26, 19-25, 11-25 for their second straight defeat in Arlington, Texas. They were beaten by the Americans 3-1 in the opening match.

Now winless in their last six matches, Thailand continue to be threatened by relegation, ranking 17th in the VNL standings with one win and five points.

South Korea (1-9), who are playing in Japan this week, are bottom with four points.

Star opposite spiker Pimpichaya Kokram, who had a game-high 28 points, recorded 13 points with 11 kills and two blocks. Outside hitter Warisara Seetaloed had eight points with seven kills and an ace. "We couldn't play our style of game today," said coach Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai.

"And Germany also deserves a lot of credit for a great performance. They served really hard and were very good at attacking and blocking. But we're still very hungry to win, and our players are in great spirits, so we'll try to do it in our next match."

Outside hitters Lina Alsmeier and Lena Stigrot carried the German offence, with the former getting a match-high 16 points (13 kills, two blocks, one ace) and the latter registering 15, with 14 kills and one block.

Camilla Weitzel contributed 12 points, with eight kills, three aces and one block.