Flying PSG pose huge challenge for Chelsea

The Club World Cup has had its critics but after a slow start and problems concerning the brutal heat it promises to serve up a tasty climax tomorrow as surprise finalists Chelsea take on strong favourites Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Chelsea are facing a formidable task judging from the way PSG demolished Real Madrid 4-0 in Wednesday's semi-final. The Spanish side never really got into the game after finding themselves 3-0 down after 24 minutes with two goals from Fabian Ruiz and a third from Ousmane Dembele. PSG were admittedly helped by some sloppy Real Madrid defending.

Luis Enrique's side went on to control the game and the French club look to be in fine fettle for the final. Their outstanding fluid play sparked reminders of how they thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 in similar fashion to win the Champions League.

The PSG boss naturally was delighted with the performance. "We are in a special moment... we are almost there," he said. "We want to make history with our club."

After watching PSG roll over their Spanish rivals, Chelsea know they will have to be at their very best if they are to make any impression on the French side who appear to have the pace and quality to tear any team apart. But in football you never know.

Chelsea had not made much of an impression in the early stages of the tournament but two successive victories over strong Brazilian sides Palmeiras and Fluminense suggest their big-spending approach, criticised though it is, could finally be paying off.

The Blues certainly could not have asked more from new Brazilian signing Joao Pedro who already paid back some of his £55 million transfer fee by bagging both goals in the impressive 2-0 win over Fluminense. In addition to the well-taken goals the former Brighton star put on a fine all-round display as he led the Chelsea line in his first full debut after coming on as a sub against Palmeiras.

It was not just the goals but his link-up play that must have pleased manager Enzo Maresca. However the Chelsea boss will not get too carried away after just a couple of promising games and knows there is still a lot of work to do. Maresca was very happy at the outcome saying "For us to be in the final is something to be proud of."

There were also significant contributions from the whole team to indicate Chelsea can look forward to the approaching season with some optimism. Portuguese winger Pedro Neto, who has been in good form throughout, had another fine game as did left back Marc Cucurella who made a remarkable clearance off the line.

The torrid heat continues to be a problem with the Chelsea-Fluminese game being played in 35C temperatures. You cannot do much about the weather but it will be of some concern for next year's World Cup which will be held at some of the stadiums used for the current tournament.

Decent crowds of more than 70,000 sweated it out at the New Jersey stadium for both semi-finals. Attendances have naturally improved as the tournament neared the closing stages. Small crowds had been an issue at the start of the event but this was exaggerated by the fact that most of the US stadiums are huge and look half empty even when there is a sizeable crowd.