No respite for Thai spikers as losing streak continues

Thailand dropped their third straight match in the third and final week of the Volleyball Women's Nations League 2025 preliminary phase and slipped to the bottom of the table that dooms to relegation.

The Thais, who are now winless in their last seven VNL matches, went down to the Dominican Republic 0-3 (21-25, 18-25, 23-25) in Arlington, Texas, yesterday morning, Thai time.

With South Korea picking up a point following a 3-2 loss to Bulgaria in Japan, they moved up to 17th place in the standings with a better set ratio while Thailand dropped to 18th. Both teams have 1-10 records and five points apiece.

The Thais will face 16th-placed Canada in their last match tomorrow morning, Thai time, while the Koreans will play France today.

Thailand captain and outside hitter Ajcharaporn Kongyot registered 13 points (11 kills, one block, one ace) against the Dominicans. Middle blocker Thatdao Nuekjang and opposite Pimpichaya Kokram produced nine points apiece.

"We haven't played so well in the VNL so far this year," said setter Pornpun Guedpard. "I don't think we've been as competitive as we were in past seasons, but we have many young players, and it's been good for them to be here and get some experience."

Dominican captain and outside hitter Brayelin Martinez produced a match-high 17 points, with 13 kills and four blocks.