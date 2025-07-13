ONE Championship: Allycia Rodrigues declares herself ‘queen of Muay Thai’ and plots MMA switch after KO win

Atomweight champ ready to test herself in a new sport after second straight KO and bonus – and dares ONE to finally book showdown with Phetjeeja

Listen to this article

Allycia Rodrigues (right) celebrates with her team and family after retaining her ONE Championship atomweight Muay Thai title at ONE Fight Night 33 in Bangkok

Allycia Rodrigues believes she’s ONE Championship’s queen of Muay Thai – and now she’s ready to conquer the world of MMA.

Allycia Rodrigues believes she’s ONE Championship’s queen of Muay Thai – and now she’s ready to conquer the world of MMA.

The Brazilian retained her atomweight Muay Thai title with a third-round knockout of Sweden’s Johanna Persson on Saturday morning in Bangkok, closing the ONE Fight Night 33 card at Lumpinee Stadium in style.

It was a second straight KO win – and a second straight US$50,000 bonus from ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

“I don’t know if I’m the most dangerous woman in ONE Championship, but I’m working for this,” Rodrigues told the Bangkok Post backstage.

“We want whoever comes to fight with us to be scared of us. They know it’s going to be a hard time. We’re going to be a problem for them.”

The 26-year-old has repeatedly been linked with a super fight against ONE atomweight kickboxing champion Phetjeeja – but made clear she’s grown tired of the question.

“We never pick fights,” Rodrigues said. “Whoever they send, we’ll take. It’s not from her, not from us – it’s up to ONE Championship.

“I know she wants to fight us. Everybody knows we want to fight her too. But if we need to face her, we’re going to see who is No 1 in ONE. For Muay Thai, I’m the queen.”

Allycia Rodrigues knocks down Johanna Persson in the second round.

That may not be the case for much longer.

The Bangkok Post understands a full move to MMA is on the horizon – with her coach at Phuket Fight Club, BJJ black belt Leo Elias, revealing she is already training regularly in the grappling arts.

“The focus is next year we’re going to start MMA,” Rodrigues said. “We just come back to Muay Thai when we have a fight, but we are already training.”

A title shot against atomweight MMA champ Denice Zamboanga straight away? Rodrigues said “no – step by step”, smiling.

“No need to rush,” Elias added. “We don’t want to just fight. We want to compete. Many people come in the ring to fight, but not many people are ready to fight. When we come for the MMA belt, we’re going to be ready.”

For now, Rodrigues is focused on building an even more dominant legacy – one knockout at a time.

“We want to try to make more finishes – and we’re doing it now,” she said. “You’re going to see a better version of me every fight. After every fight we come better and better.”

Allycia Rodrigues celebrates after referee Olivier Coste waives off the fight following a second knockdown in the ONE Fight Night 33 main event.

Elias echoed the sentiment.

“We don’t focus on anyone – it’s about us,” he said. “Right now, I don’t see anyone at Allycia’s level. Whatever they come with, we’re going to be ready.

“In my eyes, she’s the best in the world.”

Rodrigues nodded. “Yes – I feel so confident. I train really hard. My hands are so good. Everything is good now. I feel my Muay Thai is so good.

“And I can still get better.”