Sharp Yotsakorn eyes final as Thais begin Asean quest

Listen to this article

Thailand U23 players training in Indonesia on Sunday. PR

Thailand U23 forward Yotsakorn Burapha is aiming to lead the team to the final in the 2025 Asean Championship starting this week in Indonesia.

Thailand are in Group C along with Myanmar and Timor Leste for the July 15-29 tournament.

Yotsakorn, who plays for PT Prachuap, said he will try to bring his experience at the club level to help the U23 national team.

"The experience I have gained playing for Prachuap will be very helpful for the national team. The training with the U23 team has given me a chance to learn all the tactics but personally I think I can do better. I will try to learn more from the coach.

"With my teammates, we still need to adjust our timing to get the best performance. I will try to do my best and help lead the team to the final," he added.

Goalkeeper Sorawan Phoman added, "The players have been training hard for this tournament. There are things we still need to improve but working with the coach has been great. The players are learning his tactics very well.

"We will try to do our best and win the Asean Championship," he added.

The training continued Sunday with coach Thawatchai Dumrong-ongtrakul focusing on offensive and defensive tactics.

Thailand will play Timor on July 19 and will meet Myanmar three days later.

Hosts Indonesia are in Group A with Malaysia, Philippines and Brunei, while Group B includes Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.

Group winners and the best second-placed team will qualify for the semi-finals.