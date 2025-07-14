Thai spikers survive relegation scare despite loss to Canada

Listen to this article

Thai players celebrate after the team received one point from Canada to stay in the elite Volleyball Women's Nations League in the last match in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday. (Photo: Thailand Volleyball Association Facebook account)

Thailand gained one vital point in a 2-3 loss to Canada on Sunday and that was enough to keep them in the Volleyball Women's Nations League next year.

The Thais needed only one point to survive a relegation threat in their final match against Canada in Arlington, Texas, regardless of the outcome. They eventually went down 2-3 (25-17, 23-25, 28-30, 25-23, 15-13) in a hard-fought competition.

Thailand totalled six points after earning that crucial point from the last match, while South Korea had five.

The South Korean team were relegated as they stayed in the bottom of the table.

"We played a very good game. All joined forces with a mission to stay in the VNL next year," captain Ajcharaporn Kongyot said after the match.