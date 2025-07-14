Nationals make 17-year-old Willits youngest No.1 in MLB Draft history

The Washington Nationals made 17-year-old shortstop Eli Willits the youngest number one pick ever selected in the Major League Baseball Draft

WASHINGTON - Eli Willits, a 17-year-old US high school shortstop, was selected by the Washington Nationals with the first overall pick in Sunday's Major League Baseball Draft at Atlanta.

The switch-hitting teen from Oklahoma's Fort Cobb-Broxton High School became the youngest-ever number one overall selection in the MLB Draft.

"I'm just excited and thankful for the Nationals organization for giving me this chance," Willits said. "I'm just ready to get out there and get to work."

The move came only a week after the Nationals, who have not made the playoffs since winning the 2019 World Series, fired general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez with assistant general manager Mike DeBartolo named the interim general manager and bench coach Miguel Cairo promoted to interim manager.

Willits, whose father Reggie played parts of six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels from 2006-11, was the youngest prospect in the draft.

The Angels took right-handed pitcher Tyler Bremner from the University of California at Santa Barbara with the second pick.

Seattle went third and took left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson, chosen the Most Outstanding Player of the College World Series for champion Louisiana State University.