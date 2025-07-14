ONE Championship: Shadow ‘very upset’ by No Contest, says elbow – not eye poke – damaged Younes Rabah

Thai star says he was on course for a finish and US$50k bonus before controversial eye injury ends co-main event at ONE Fight Night 33

Shadow walks away after referee Olivier Coste calls time out in the second round of his clash with Younes Rabah at ONE Fight Night 33

Shadow Singha Mawynn was left frustrated after his co-main event bout at ONE Fight Night 33 ended in a No Contest – and said he believed his elbow, not an eye poke, caused the damage.

The Thai striker appeared to be in full control of his featherweight Muay Thai clash with Younes Rabah at Lumpinee Stadium on Saturday morning, knocking the Algerian down near the end of the first round.

But the contest was waved off shortly after the second frame began, following a disputed sequence that left Rabah covering his right eye on the canvas.

“In my view, I don’t think that I poked his eye – but it is what it is,” Shadow told the Bangkok Post. “So No Contest, yes.”

The 25-year-old had dropped Rabah once already with a clean punch, and just moments after the restart they exchanged again – with Rabah quickly turning away in pain and falling to his knees.

Referee Olivier Coste called for time as Rabah indicated an eye injury, and senior ONE Championship doctor Warren Wang examined him at ringside. While slow-motion replays played on the arena screens, Thai fans began chanting “elbow!” in protest – with some booing as the fight was officially called off.

Younes Rabah struggles to open his eye after an _unintentional foul_ from Shadow at ONE Fight Night 33

“I agree – I think it was a knockdown by elbow because it’s my own elbow, so I know what I was doing,” Shadow said.

Rabah, who fights out of Venum Training Camp in Phuket under Mehdi Zatout, was taken to hospital in Bangkok and later returned to the fighters’ hotel with his eye heavily bandaged. He told the Bangkok Post he was “OK” and recovering.

But the moment left Shadow rueing what could have been.

“Yes, looking at his condition, I thought I was going to finish the fight quite well,” he said. “So I am actually very upset I didn’t get the chance to do that – and also missed out on the bonus.”

The result was officially ruled a No Contest due to an “unintentional foul”, as confirmed by ring announcer Dom Lau.

Some fans on social media accused Shadow of an eye poke, though the replay footage remained inconclusive.

“I can’t say for sure, but if you ask me – I’m pretty sure it was the elbow,” Shadow said.

The Mueang Tak native said he would welcome a rematch if Rabah wants one – but also named another potential rival.

Shadow drops Younes Rabah in the first round of their ONE Fight Night 33 co-main event at Lumpinee Stadium

“I would say it’s more likely Nico Carrillo is interested in me,” he said, smiling, when asked if he would like to fight the Scot. “We met and he was saying, ‘If there’s a chance, I would love to fight you.’”

Despite the anticlimactic ending, the former Rajadamnern Stadium champion and ONE Friday Fights standout remained upbeat about his main roster debut.

“Of course, I was very excited for this event – and this was my first time in my life fighting during the morning,” he said.

“Every time, I always try to make my fights the best I can. Every fight is important to me – so the next fight, I will do better.”