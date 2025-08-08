Bold FAT unveils vibrant new season

Listen to this article

Players, officials and sponsors attend the Thai League launch event at Hua Lamphong train station. (Photo supplied)

Representatives from Thai league teams took to the stage as the Football Association of Thailand held a launch event for the new domestic season, which is set to begin next week.

"The fun atmosphere will return with the start of the new season of Thailand's professional football leagues next week," said Nualphan Lamsam, the FAT president, during the Thai League Beyond the Game 2025/26 event at Hua Lamphong train station on Wednesday night.

"Thanks to our supporters who recognise the importance of the Thai football league. Football is a sport that 70 percent of Thai people watch. Today is a great opportunity to begin a new era of the Thai league, with a total of 102 clubs participating this year. The clubs will receive much stronger financial support, with BYD [electric vehicle company] sponsoring all three domestic leagues.

"It is also the first time that we have three rights holders -- GULF [Gulf Development Plc], JAS [Jasmine International Plc] and AIS [Advance Info Service Plc] -- who have joined hands to broadcast live every match from all three leagues.

"I believe that the fun and excitement from every stadium will give the Thai football league a huge boost. We will have a wider and stronger fanbase and as a result the leagues will become more valuable. Hopefully this will be a new beginning for Thai football," she added.

With electric automakers BYD coming in as the new title sponsor, all three professional football leagues are now called BYD Sealion 6 Thai League 1, BYD Seal 5 Thai League 2 and BYD Dolphin Thai League 3.

Benson Ke, general manager of BYD Thailand, said, "I'm very proud to be a part of the Thai League press conference, with the new season starting next week.

"Everyone knows that football is the most popular sport in Thailand. And I always think that sports can bring people together.

"We [BYD] are honoured to be a sponsor for the Thai football league and we hope that we can grow together and succeed together."

The event also saw players from the three league teams showcase their new uniforms on the runway.

The Thai League 2025/26 season will start next week and finish in June 2026.

Ratchaburi will face promoted Kanchanaburi Power in the opening match of the top flight on Aug 15.

Buriram to stay put

Thai League 1 champions Buriram United confirmed that the club will play all their home matches at their Chang Arena in the upcoming season despite the Khao Kradong land issue.

The Ministry of Interior said the land belongs to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and ordered the revocation of land rights over 5,000 rai, effective from Aug 2.

"Since the news broke, we have not been informed by the authorities about what to do. Therefore I can confirm that Buriram United will play all of our home matches in the upcoming season at Chang Arena," said Pramulchai Noppasuwanwong, Buriram's senior director of Asset Management and director of Marketing and Communications.

"Chang Arena is a Fifa standard football stadium. It is not only Buriram United's home ground but also a national and international stadium that plays an important role in the development of Thai football. It is an important mechanism to drive the economy, tourism and the image of Buri Ram province.

"This problem is not only about the rights documents or land management but also the stability and potential of Buri Ram province as a model city for sports and cultural tourism in Thailand," he added.