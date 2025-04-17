Call to zero in on high-quality tourists

Thailand should shift its focus to attracting high-quality travellers, meaning those with high spending power and concern for the environment, according to wellness resorts operator Chiva-Som.

A recent initiative to shorten the visa-free duration could hinder this goal, noted the firm.

Krip Rojanastien, chairman and chief executive of Chiva-Som International Health Resorts, said Thailand's wellness industry has significant growth potential as the country has a global reputation for its top-tier wellness services.

There is also a huge opportunity in terms of expanding market size, he said.

Citing a report from the Global Wellness Institute, Mr Krip said global wellness tourism was valued at roughly US$830 billion in 2023, with the Thai market accounting for $12 billion, less than 2% of the global total.

"The Thai wellness industry is expected to experience continued growth this year," he said.

Last month, it was reported that authorities were considering shortening the visa-free stay period from 60 days to 30 days.

The initiative aims to curb illegal business activities that exploit the visa-exemption policy.

Since July 2024, travellers from 93 countries have been granted visa-free entry into Thailand for stays of up to 60 days.

Mr Krip said he has observed that long-stay holidaymakers in Hua Hin tend to have strong spending power.

Many of those are pensioners, especially Europeans with substantial retirement incomes, who tend to stay for extended periods, he said.

"Health and wellness travellers need ample time to achieve their wellness goals, often spanning weeks or months. If the visa-free stay period is reduced, they may opt for other destinations that better suit their needs," said Mr Krip.

He said these tourists generally care deeply about the environment and strive to minimise their impact on local communities.

A reduction in the visa-exemption period would definitely discourage such travellers, said Mr Krip.

Instead of shortening the stays, he suggested extending it from 60 to 90 days.

To address concerns about illegal activities, Mr Krip recommended tightening immigration screening procedures rather than applying a blanket reduction in stay durations across all nationalities.

He proposed Thailand develop a digital database to facilitate better traveller profile screening and clarify the purpose of their visits.

Mr Krip said Thailand should target "high-value and low-impact" travellers.

Every tourist leaves a footprint as they consume electricity and water and generate waste, he said. Focusing purely on tourist headcounts may not be a sustainable strategy.

Mr Krip said an emphasis on arrival statistics could complicate efforts to reduce crime and ensure safety.

He said long-stay and wellness travellers have high spending power and are committed to environmental preservation.

To attract high-quality tourists, Thailand needs to present its natural magnificence, commitment to sustainability and a clear strategy for achieving the goals, said Mr Krip.

He said proper transport infrastructure and stringent safety measures are also essential to appeal to these quality foreign visitors.

Chiva-Som celebrates its 30th anniversary on April 19 with a full day of activities at its Hua Hin resort, including tree planting, crab releases, a traditional khon dance performance, and a charity auction.