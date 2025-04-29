Investors given green light to switch equity funds next month

Investors can start switching their long-term equity fund (LTF) units into the Thai ESG Extra Fund (ESGX) from May 13 to enjoy new tax benefits, while the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) will launch a new service on May 2 which will allow investors to view all their LTF holdings across asset management companies via the SET website.

Pornanong Budsaratragoon, secretary-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said the regulator expects about 75% of the outstanding LTF capital to migrate to Thai ESGX.

There are currently 37 Thai ESGX funds proposed by 19 asset management companies under the SEC's consideration.

Warotai Kosolpisitkul, international economic advisor at the Finance Ministry's Fiscal Policy Office, said the gradual sell-off of LTF units in early 2025 adversely affected the Thai stock market. Consequently, new tax measures were proposed to stabilise the stock market and encourage sustainable investment, partly by granting tax deductions for new purchases of Thai ESGX units and transferring LTFs to Thai ESGX funds.

"These initiatives are expected to broaden investment choices, raise awareness of sustainable investments among investors, increase the proportion of institutional investors focused on sustainability, and encourage listed companies to adopt sustainable business practices," he said.

The Ministry of Finance anticipates a total tax revenue loss of around 40–50 billion baht from this initiative, Mr Warotai added.

According to the Association of Investment Management Companies (AIMC), 252,403 investors have invested in the Thai ESG Fund as of the end of 2024. Assets under management (AUM) of these funds stood at more than 33 billion baht as of March 31 this year and ESG commitment among listed Thai companies have been on the rise, now totalling over 440 companies, up from just over 200 at the fund's inception.

In the long run, Thai ESGX will contribute to the stability of Thailand's capital market and drive listed companies towards achieving net-zero goals, promoting social responsibility, and upholding good corporate governance, ultimately fostering genuine sustainability for Thailand, said AIMC deputy chairman Theeranat Rujimethapass.

The AIMC aims to raise at least 15-20 billion baht through Thai ESGX funds. Additionally, roughly 150-160 billion baht remains in outstanding LTF investments, with expectations that the tax incentives will attract more than half of that amount to be transferred to Thai ESGX, he said.

SET president Asadej Kongsiri said the bourse will launch a new service on May 2, allowing investors to view all their LTF holdings at all asset management companies via the SET website.

The initiative, developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, the SEC and the AIMC, aims to strengthen investor confidence amidst market volatility and to promote sustainable investment.

The government is offering tax deductions for both new investments in Thai ESGX and switches from LTFs during May and June.

Investors can conveniently view their complete LTF holdings across all asset management companies through the SET's website, making it easier and faster to verify information and make decisions regarding switching to Thai ESGX to obtain tax benefits, said Mr Asadej.

The SET plans to extend its collaboration with the AIMC to expand the service to cover other tax-saving funds, such as Retirement Mutual Funds (RMFs), Super Savings Funds (SSFs), and the Thai ESG Fund, improving convenience for investors in monitoring and managing their investments.