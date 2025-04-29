Neilson Hays Library presents secondhand book sale

Neilson Hays Library is delighted to announce a special secondhand book sale from May 17-25. This event offers a wonderful opportunity to browse an extensive selection of fiction and non-fiction titles in English and other languages generously donated by supporters or withdrawn from the library's own collection.

This year's sale promises something for everyone. Whether you're seeking a gripping new thriller, a thought-provoking historical read, or a cookbook to inspire your next culinary adventure, you'll find it here. A wide range of children's books and an eclectic assortment of Thai titles will also be available, alongside magazines, DVDs and CDs. Prices start at 20 baht, making it an ideal chance to stock up on your personal library without breaking the bank.

Due to limited space, only a curated selection of books will be displayed at any given time. Fresh stock will be replenished daily as space permits, so visitors are encouraged to stop by multiple times throughout the sale period to discover new treasures. To support sustainability efforts, the library kindly asks all shoppers to bring their own bags.

Please note that during the sale period, all regular library activities will be suspended with the exception of book returns and weekday book checkouts. Children's Story Time will also be paused. However, the library remains open for book returns throughout the event.

The Neilson Hays Library Secondhand Book Sale is a much-anticipated tradition bringing together readers of all ages in celebration of literature and community spirit. Don't miss this chance to find your next great read while supporting one of Bangkok's most beloved cultural institutions.