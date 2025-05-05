J&T Express advances green logistics

Logistics company J&T Express Thailand is committed to environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles through carbon footprint reduction and the adoption of advanced technology to foster sustainable business practices and green logistics.

These efforts include its adoption of electric vehicles, establishment of energy-efficient sorting centres and embracing of artificial intelligence (AI) to promote sustainable green logistics.

Greener future

Christine Fransisca, head of brand management for Thailand, said the company is committed to embedding ESG principles within its operations.

"Our focus is on reducing environmental impact, maximising operational efficiency and championing a low-carbon future," said Ms Fransisca.

Through strategic initiatives, the company's ESG teams assess sustainability practices and establish bold carbon reduction objectives inspired by industry benchmarks and progressive environmental standards.

"We believe collaboration is key to driving meaningful change. J&T Express partners with technology providers, environmental organisations and stakeholders to implement forward-thinking, sustainable solutions," she said.

The company leverages next-generation technologies to minimise its carbon footprint, said Ms Fransisca.

ESG plan for Thailand

This year J&T Express Thailand continued its commitment to ESG-driven initiatives by fostering sustainable development, enhancing community well-being and supporting environmental conservation, according to the company.

The "J&T Supports Local" programme focuses on training local entrepreneurs and expanding its reach to include people with disabilities, empowering them to develop careers, generate income and improve their quality of life.

The "J&T Supports Farmers" initiative strengthens partnerships with government agencies such as the Department of Agricultural Extension and the National Farmer Council to provide quality logistics services and create new income opportunities for farmers, particularly during fruit harvest seasons.

In addition, through the "J&T E-Logis" scheme the company offers scholarships to undergraduates for a second consecutive year, emphasising its dedication to education.

J&T Express is also launching an educational study tour programme to provide logistics students with valuable industry exposure and hands-on experience at its fulfilment warehouses, preparing them for future careers.

Fuel-saving initiatives

The company is committed to minimising environmental impact through a series of fuel-saving initiatives that improve operational efficiency, said Ms Fransisca.

"Using a comprehensive approach, we anticipate reducing fuel consumption by roughly 4 litres per 100 kilometres," she said.

The fleet features larger capacities and lightweight all-aluminium carriages, helping to optimise operations and reduce the need for multiple trips -- all while meeting the latest Euro 5 emission standards.

"Looking to the future, J&T Express is unwavering in its commitment to sustainability. We will continue to innovate, lower our carbon footprint and propel our journey towards a greener, more energy-efficient future," said Ms Fransisca.

"This aligns with our long-term ESG goal to deliver a meaningful, positive impact for our business and the planet."

Embracing DeepSeek

"We are dedicated to advancing sustainable logistics through the integration of technologies, while remaining committed to achieving our green logistics goals," she said.

A key component of its strategy is the adoption of DeepSeek's large-scale AI technology, which significantly enhances operational efficiency, improves customer service and brings it closer to achieving its environmental objectives.

By integrating AI across key functions such as human resources, customer service and courier operations, the company is streamlining processes, reducing manual workloads and optimising resource utilisation.

For instance, the integration of AI-driven intelligent queries in human resources has improved query efficiency and reduced manual questions and answers, said Ms Fransisca.

For customer service, the company is developing an intelligent knowledge base to improve service efficiency.

Furthermore, the AI-powered courier assistant increases operational efficiency, reduces training cycles and optimises delivery operations.

J&T Express's Southern Bangkok Sorting Center, the largest integrated logistics hub in Southeast Asia, stands as a testament to its commitment to sustainability, she said.

Spanning more than 150,000 square metres, the facility is equipped with automated cross-belt sorters and a high-precision dimension, weight and scanning system.

These innovations enable rapid, accurate processing while minimising energy consumption.

With the capacity to process more than 7 million parcels daily, this centre plays a crucial role in advancing its sustainability efforts, said Ms Fransisca.

These innovations contribute to the company's sustainability goals by reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions, supporting its transition to a green logistics model, she said.

Green logistics

The transition to green logistics offers organisations significant benefits, including cost savings, enhanced operational efficiency, improved brand reputation and new business opportunities, said Ms Fransisca.

By integrating reusable materials and optimising resource use, logistics companies can reduce costs while aligning with global sustainability trends and government initiatives.

J&T Express is also committed to reducing plastic waste, promoting the widespread use of its reusable "eco bags", which can be reused up to 80 times.

These durable, eco-friendly bags replace single-use plastics, contributing to Thailand's broader environmental goals.

In addition, the company's transition to 100% electric forklifts in distribution centres helps to reduce carbon emissions.

"We also plan to reduce waybill sizes and minimise packing tape usage this year, advancing our commitment to lowering material consumption and promoting a more sustainable future," she said.

Intelligent future

In line with J&T Express's vision of an intelligent and sustainable logistics network, Ms Fransisca the company wants to optimise transport routes and integrate next-generation vehicles, such as trucks that run on liquefied natural gas, further reducing direct and indirect carbon emissions.

Another focus of sustainability efforts is packaging innovation. The company is expanding the use of degradable packaging materials and increasing the adoption of reusable transit bags.

"We also plan to strengthen environmental requirements for suppliers to ensure all packaging materials meet certified green product standards, reinforcing sustainability across our supply chain," she said.

In addition, employee well-being and workplace safety remain top priorities, said Ms Fransisca.

This year J&T Express plans to enhance safety training programmes to reduce workplace incidents, while continuing initiatives to support frontline employees, ensuring a safe and supportive working environment, she said.

"To strengthen supply chain sustainability, we are conducting comprehensive ESG assessments of our suppliers and enhancing compliance with our business partner code of conduct," said Ms Fransisca.

The company is also refining its corporate governance framework to uphold the highest standards of compliance and ethical business practices, she said.

"By integrating intelligent infrastructure, digitalisation and environmentally conscious operations, we are driving meaningful progress towards global sustainable development and reinforcing our leadership in the logistics industry," said Ms Fransisca.