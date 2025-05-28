Poonphol champions innovation and sustainable growth

For over 80 years, Poonphol Group has been woven into the fabric of Thailand's economy -- growing, adapting, and contributing meaningfully to society.

As the group enters a new era, its focus is not only on preserving its legacy but elevating it through innovation, sustainable growth, and a commitment to national progress.

"At Poonphol Group, business must go hand-in-hand with creating shared value," said President Danai-Thanit Bisalputra. "As Thailand navigates a complex global landscape, we too must evolve -- developing products and services that meet the needs of tomorrow while ensuring inclusive, sustainable growth," said Mr Danai-Thanit.

In 2024, the group recorded over 60 billion baht in revenue across its four core sectors: agriculture, commercial real estate, warehousing and logistics, and construction. Though distinct, each division shares a common goal -- to drive national development while maintaining operational excellence.

THE AGRICULTURAL HEART OF THAILAND'S FUTURE

Thailand's roots are in its soil, and agriculture remains one of the nation's most vital sectors. Our agri-business remains the flagship of our operations -- not only because of its economic strength, but because of the lives it touches every day.

Through brands such as Cook vegetable oil, Ton Son mung bean vermicelli, and SMS Group's modified tapioca starch, we are creating more than just products -- we are building credibility for Thai agricultural exports on the world stage. Our brands have earned global acclaim for quality and innovation, with Superbrands recognitions serving as a testament to the trust we've built among consumers.

Yet, it's not only about international success. At its core, our agricultural mission is about enhancing the livelihoods of Thai farmers. By integrating upstream and downstream operations, we offer comprehensive support -- from high-quality raw materials to global market access. We have a duty to ensure that as we scale our businesses, our farmers grow with us.

"We are also investing heavily in environmental stewardship. Our agri-business units are adopting clean, efficient technologies and moving toward carbon-neutral operations. The future of agriculture must be green, and we intend to lead by example."

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE: DESIGNING CITIES FOR LIFE

Mr Danai-Thanit added that "Future City Rangsit is a 600-rai mixed-use development exemplifying Poonphol's vision of urban innovation. With over 1,000 retail units, hospitality services, international office space, healthcare facilities, and a transit-connected fresh market zone, the project redefines what urban infrastructure can be.

Sustainability is built into its foundation -- from energy-efficient designs to ISO-certified operations -- ensuring the project reflects the values of today's eco-conscious consumers."

LOGISTICS & WAREHOUSING: STRENGTHENING THAILAND'S TRADE INFRASTRUCTURE

Thailand's emergence as a logistics and trade hub in Asean requires robust infrastructure -- and our warehouse and logistics division is designed to meet that need. With seven strategic locations nationwide and a growing presence in the Eastern Economic Corridor, we are facilitating smoother, faster, and greener goods movement.

Our most recent achievement -- the launch of Laem Chabang 1 and 2 -- marks a significant milestone. These facilities are tailored to meet the demands of a growing network of international trade partners, from Singapore to Japan. Through technology-driven systems and environmentally friendly practices, we are not only enhancing efficiency but also reducing our environmental footprint.

Moreover, our logistics arm is exploring the use of electric handling equipment, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and aligning with global ESG standards. These investments are a reflection of our commitment to long-term resilience, both economically and environmentally.

CONSTRUCTION: CREATING LANDMARKS WITH LASTING VALUE

For over 60 years, our construction business, under C.E.S. Co, has contributed to shaping the Thai skyline. From luxury hotels and international schools to advanced warehouses and retail complexes, we are not just building structures -- we are building legacies.

In the years ahead, we are deepening our architectural design capabilities to drive even more comprehensive project execution. Our goal is to elevate construction not just in terms of physical infrastructure but also in terms of value creation. With an ambitious revenue target of 4 billion baht by 2027, we are positioning ourselves to serve as a strategic partner in the nation's next wave of infrastructural development.

DRIVING FORWARD WITH PURPOSE AND PRINCIPLE

In all our operations, three principles guide us: innovation, transparency, and inclusivity.

Innovation fuels our growth -- not only through R&D and product development but through new ways of thinking about old challenges. We are investing in digital technologies, data-driven decision-making, and cross-sector collaboration to remain agile in a rapidly changing world.

Transparency remains non-negotiable. As we expand our operations, we understand the importance of integrity and accountability. Our adherence to international standards -- such as ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 -- underscores our belief that trust is built through consistency and credibility.

Most importantly, we are committed to growing with Thai society. Whether through farmer support programs, community infrastructure, or promoting Thai cuisine and culture globally, we see our role as not just a business operator but a development partner. As Thailand seeks to enhance its competitiveness and resilience, the private sector must step up -- and we at Poonphol Group are ready.

LOOKING AHEAD: PURPOSE, PRIDE AND PARTNERSHIP

Climate change, evolving consumer needs, and economic uncertainty pose challenges -- but Poonphol Group stands ready. "Sustainable growth is possible when businesses innovate, act responsibly, and serve the greater good," said Mr Danai-Thanit.

"That is not just our strategy -- it is our promise to Thailand. Let us grow together, with purpose and pride."