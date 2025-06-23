Community-based tourism on the rise

Local communities continue to be a critical stakeholder in the Thai tourism supply chain.

According to Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec), community-based tourism is a development tool that strengthens the ability of rural communities to manage tourism resources, while ensuring community participation and providing income.

In Thailand, revenue from community tourism across 55 communities and nine designated areas in 2024 tallied 114 million baht, generated from 420,000 visitors, according to the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (Dasta).

Tourists learn about handicrafts from local artisans.

More companies are stepping up their efforts to lift local community revenue, such as Central Tham, a sustainability initiative launched by Central Group several years ago.

Last year this programme generated more than 1.7 billion baht for local communities via enterprise development in several locations, along with the group's "Good Goods" stores selling locally produced goods.

This trend shows operators of every scale are sourcing products directly from local communities and suppliers.

THE CHARM OF LOCAL PRODUCE

Known for serving traditional Thai cuisine, one-star Michelin restaurant AKKEE in Nonthaburi uses ingredients directly sourced from farmers certified with Good Agricultural Practice standards, said chef and owner Sittikorn Chantop.

"Products and ingredients cultivated by Thai farmers, including small and medium-sized enterprises, can compete with imported foods at the global level," said Mr Sittikorn.

He said more visitors are interested in local experiences related to tourism and dining.

Even some chefs who prepare Western cuisine have opted to use Thai ingredients in their dishes, or they want to open Thai restaurants abroad, said Mr Sittikorn.

More tourists are also heading to second-tier cities specifically to sample local dishes.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), 462 restaurants in 16 provinces are listed in the latest edition of Michelin Guide Thailand. These Michelin-accredited restaurants in Thailand earned nearly 500 million baht from foreign diners last year.

Operating for six years, AKKEE sources a range of Thai ingredients, including meat, vegetables, seasonings and even insects from more than 30 farmers countrywide, including Ayutthaya, Ang Thong and Sing Buri.

Mr Sittikorn said the restaurant communicates with its clientele about the benefits and stories behind the local produce. While these locally sourced items may cost more than mass-produced items sold in supermarkets or cheaper ingredients from China, he said diners prefer the local option.

A traditional set menu is served at Ahsa Farmstay.

Most local farmers possess the technology and skills required to cultivate high-quality ingredients, said Mr Sittikorn.

To elevate the food economy and the supply chain, a central platform is needed to connect producers with prospective buyers, along with strong marketing and product branding tools, he said, which could be accomplished with governmental support.

KEEPING IT REAL

Ahsa Farmstay, a homestay in Chiang Rai, also sources local ingredients, preparing rice and chicken grown and raised on site, while purchasing necessary items from locals in nearby villages.

Rossawan Kamwang, the resort manager, said the homestay was established in 2019 to promote community tourism and northern culture, inviting tourists to learn about authentic local lifestyles through activities that regular hotels don't tend to offer.

Spanning more than 100 rai in the village of Mae Salong Nai, the accommodation comprises a restaurant and four units, accommodating up to 12 guests, which only accounts for roughly 5% of the resort's total area. The majority of the compound comprises paddy fields, a poultry farm and a fish pond.

Ms Rossawan said the restaurant serves dishes based on seasonal ingredients sourced on site and from local markets. For example, there is an abundance of bamboo shoots during the rainy season and ant eggs during the summer. The homestay also cultivates soybeans once the rice farming ends, as soybeans are used in several northern dishes, such as curries and nam phrik.

A dish of river prawns with herbs, pineapple and fermented fish sauce from Sai Buri, all local ingredients, served at AKKEE.

Opting for fresh local food is a more sustainable option as it can help reduce emissions from transporting goods or using long-term storage methods, while still providing plenty of nutrition.

Tourists also get a genuine feel for the community and culture by enjoying these local dishes and taking part in farm activities, such as planting seeds in the paddy fields, she said.

Visitors can also experience authentic daily life in the village and the market with a guide. There is a forest near the homestay where locals still collect various ingredients, such as bamboo shoots.

Roughly 80% of the homestay's guests are foreigners, with the majority coming from Europe and the US.

Ms Rossawan said farm tourism and experiencing local communities has long been popular overseas, particularly in Europe, where they offer similar programmes. For example, visitors to certain agricultural areas of Italy can experience a hands-on tour of the local olive orchards.

She said plenty of foreign tourists are eager to visit Thai communities, particularly families, because they want to learn more about different cultures.

Younger generations of domestic tourists are also more interested in sustainable tourism, said Ms Rossawan.

However, it might be challenging for other communities to adopt this model because not every area is going to be attractive for tourism, she said.

Communities need to consider whether they have a consistent supply of food and local ingredients to service tourists.

However, these efforts are not too difficult to initiate considering Thailand's diverse range of culture and foods, said Ms Rossawan.

To drive community-based tourism, a strong community is needed that possesses efficient skills and knowledge, said Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, director-general of Dasta.

He said the communities under Dasta's supervision have recorded annual revenue increases, while demand from foreign tourists continues to rise.

Mr Siripakorn said one challenge is developing locals' skills to better accommodate foreign visitors, such as training in language skills and tourism marketing and promotion.

Many destinations need better transport access and design that is more tourist-friendly, accommodating all physical conditions, he said.

Dasta anticipates its 61 communities will generate at least 270 million baht for the Thai economy this year.