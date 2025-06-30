Green bonds financing the future

As the world navigates the transition towards sustainability, Thailand's environmental, social and governance (ESG) bond market has steadily gained ground, though it does not make loud headlines.

In the first five months of 2025, ESG bonds worth nearly 77 billion baht were issued, underscoring investor interest even as overall corporate issuance of all types of bonds slowed amidst a subdued economy.

The long game

ESG bonds are no longer a niche segment, say analysts. Since the first issuance in 2019, with a total value of 23 billion baht by private companies, the market expanded to include sovereign issuers and now boasts cumulative issuance of 888 billion baht.

According to the Thai Bond Market Association (ThaiBMA), the ESG bond sector has grown rapidly from its inception in 2019.

In 2020, ESG bond issuance rose to 86.4 billion baht, marking the first time the government participated in the market, attributed to the Covid-19 crisis.

In 2021, total ESG bond issuance tallied 168 billion baht, consisting of 112 billion from the government and 56 billion from corporate issuers.

In 2022, the figure rose to 214 billion baht, with 143 billion from the government and 70 billion from the private sector.

The following year, ESG bond issuance totalled 180 billion baht, comprising 143 billion baht from the government and 37 billion from corporates.

Last year ESG bond issuance tallied 176 billion baht, comprising 114 billion from the government and 62 billion from the private sector, according to ThaiBMA.

In the first five months of this year, ESG bond issuance totalled 77 billion baht, of which 69 billion was issued by the government, while private issuance slowed to only 7.8 billion.

"The annual data reveals a strong upward trend, particularly from the government," noted the association.

According to Sirinart Amorntham, senior vice-president of ThaiBMA, the decline in corporate ESG issuance reflects a maturity cycle.

"Large corporations with sustainability-linked strategies have already tapped the market in previous years. Meanwhile, smaller firms are still navigating complex regulatory frameworks, preparing internal systems or seeking external reviewers, a prerequisite for ESG bond issuance under global standards," she said.

"There's no shortage of investor demand, but issuers, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, are still building the readiness needed to align with international frameworks."

Greener economy

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been instrumental in laying the groundwork for ESG market development.

In 2024, the Finance Ministry issued the country's first sovereign sustainability-linked bond, a landmark 30-billion-baht offering, the first of its kind in Southeast Asia.

The move aligned sovereign finance with sustainability goals, offering a blueprint for private issuers to follow.

"Sustainability is no longer optional," said Pornanong Budsaratragoon, secretary-general of the SEC.

"Climate change, inequality and governance risks all have real implications for business performance."

She said ESG finance isn't about changing consumer behaviour, but rather re-engineering the financial system, business models and public policy.

"Sustainable finance, and specifically ESG bonds, are a key mechanism to channel capital towards impactful projects," said Mrs Pornanong.

Resilience amid volatility

Even as Thailand's overall long-term corporate bond market contracted by 10% in 2024 due to economic uncertainties, ESG bond issuance grew by 37%, crossing 70 billion baht for the year, she said.

"This resilience reflects both investor confidence and the strategic value of ESG assets in volatile markets," said Mrs Pornanong.

Moreover, the ESG bond universe in Thailand is expanding beyond the traditional energy and transport sectors.

"New entrants from microfinance, hospitality and financial services are tapping into this market, signalling ESG is no longer a niche -- it's becoming mainstream across industries," she said.

Prepare to transition

Global ESG bond issuance tallied US$946 billion in 2023, according to Moody's, with a modest increase in 2024 to $950 billion.

In Thailand, outstanding ESG bonds now represent 5% of the total bond market value, or roughly 888 billion baht, of which 70% are sustainability bonds.

Corporate ESG bonds account for 244 billion baht, or 5.5% of the total corporate long-term bond space.

Looking ahead, transition bonds, which are debt instruments financing companies' shift towards greener operations, could be a growth segment, especially in emerging markets such as Thailand, said Sornchai Suneta, first executive vice-president of Siam Commercial Bank.

"There's rising investment in green technologies across industries. This will naturally lead to greater demand for transition bonds, not just traditional green bonds," said Mr Sornchai.

S&P Global estimates transition-related capital needs could exceed $1 trillion annually, a third of all sustainable finance required to cap global warming at less than 2°C by 2050.

Global best practices

Globally, ESG bond issuance follows four voluntary principles established by the International Capital Market Association, including green bond principles (GBP).

As green bonds enable raising capital and investment for new and existing projects with environmental benefits, the GBP seeks to support issuers in financing environmentally sound and sustainable projects that foster a net-zero emissions economy and protect the environment.

GBP is a voluntary process guideline that recommends transparency and disclosure, promoting integrity in the development of the green bond market by clarifying the approach for their issuance.

By recommending issuers report on the use of green bond proceeds, the GBP promotes a change in transparency that facilitates the tracking of funds to environmental projects, while simultaneously aiming to improve insight into their estimated impact.

Social bond principles (SBP), updated in June 2023, is a voluntary process guideline attempting similar goals for the social bond market.

SBP recommends a clear process and disclosure for issuers, which investors, banks, underwriters, arrangers, placement agents and others may use to understand the characteristics of any given social bond.

The principles emphasise transparency, accuracy and integrity of information disclosures to stakeholders on core components.

SBP is meant to support issuers in financing socially sound and sustainable projects that achieve greater social benefits.

Sustainability bond guidelines (SBG) take into account social and green impacts.

Sustainability bonds use the proceeds exclusively for financing or refinancing green or social projects.

The SBG, updated in June 2021, facilitates guidance on transparency and disclosure in the sustainability bond market.

Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles (SLBP) recommend structuring features, disclosure and reporting.

These guidelines are intended for market participants to drive the provision of information needed to increase capital allocation to such financial products.

Sustainability-linked bonds can encourage companies to contribute to sustainability from an ESG perspective.

Each bond must clearly define the use of its proceeds, outline a robust project evaluation and selection process, manage proceeds transparently and report outcomes regularly.

These requirements, while promoting integrity, can increase issuance costs and complexity, particularly for firms new to ESG financing.

As a result, many companies still opt for conventional corporate bonds, which are easier and cheaper to issue.

Dual-return opportunity

According to analysts, investors in ESG bonds enjoy the dual benefit of competitive returns, especially in a high-interest environment, and the intangible satisfaction of contributing to a greener, fairer future.

However, due diligence is essential. Investors must assess credit ratings, bond seniority and collateral terms to mitigate default risks, say analysts.

Diversification is important as spreading investment across multiple bonds helps reduce concentration risk.

For retail investors with limited capital, ThaiESG mutual funds, which invest primarily in ESG bonds and offer tax incentives, offer an accessible entry point into this growing asset class.

Thailand's ESG bond market is no longer a fringe experiment -- it is fast becoming an essential pillar of the country's sustainable development strategy.

With regulatory support, growing investor appetite and a clear global mandate to decarbonise, ESG bonds are poised to play a defining role in financing the future, one green project at a time, note pundits.