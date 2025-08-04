Young farmers take the lead

As Thailand's agricultural sector grapples with climate instability and intensifying global competition, the role of young, tech-savvy farmers is becoming increasingly vital.

Agritechnology leaders believe new-gen farmers hold the key to transforming traditional farming into a resilient, innovation-driven industry.

Siam Kubota Corporation, a leading agricultural machinery provider, recently hosted its annual "Kubota Smart Farmer Camp 2025" at the Siam Kubota Community Enterprise in Nong Wua So district, Udon Thani.

Now in its 11th year, the four-day camp welcomed more than 60 university students from across the country, aiming to equip them with the skills and mindset needed for modern, sustainable agriculture.

Waraporn Osataphan, Senior Vice President of Siam Kubota, said the programme has so far empowered over 1,000 young participants, many of whom have gone on to establish careers in agriculture.

"This camp cultivates future leaders who combine knowledge, technology and a deep understanding of the evolving landscape of farming," she said.

The programme promotes sustainable farming models, including organic agriculture, through the integration of agritechnology.

"Modern agriculture is no longer just about machines -- it's about smart solutions that amplify productivity and sustainability," Ms Waraporn said.

At this year's camp, participants learned to create engaging digital content under the guidance of prominent influencers.

"Social media is a powerful tool. When used effectively, it can raise awareness, attract investment and make farming careers more appealing to the younger generation," she added.

While the average age of the company's customers has risen to 55, only 18% of past camp participants currently work in farming. However, their contribution is significant.

"These young farmers are pioneering a quiet revolution in agriculture. Their influence goes far beyond numbers."

The camp curriculum is built on three pillars: agri-tech, or smart farming technologies; agri-business, or practical business and financial management; and agri-branding, or personal and brand development in the digital age.

This holistic approach is designed to foster a generation of farmers who can drive the sector forward economically, socially, and environmentally.

Chartchaowasirot Yodkhiri, a local farming leader from the district's Huai Tad Kha community, highlighted the importance of bridging generational knowledge.

"Young people bring digital skills, while experienced farmers provide invaluable insights. Together, we strengthen local economies and family incomes."

In his community, technology has delivered tangible results. Rice yields have increased from 300 to 500 kilogrammes per rai, while cassava output has doubled from three to six tonnes per rai, benefiting over 217 families.

Among the new generation is Kanyawee Rawi, a 21-year-old engineering student from King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang.

She joined the camp to deepen her knowledge of agricultural machinery, with plans to modernise her family's rice and rubber farms.

"I want to apply drone technology to reduce chemical exposure for my family and boost yields," Ms Kanyawee said.

"Farming is my heritage, and I won't abandon my land. I will become a smart young farmer and build a sustainable future for myself and my community."