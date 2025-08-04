Banks ramp up green initiatives

In advancing sustainable business practices, banks are doing more than offering green financial services to clients.

Equally important is the transition of their operations to align with sustainable banking principles -- an effort that includes upgrading their facilities to meet green building standards.

LEED Certification

Kasikornbank (KBank) integrated green technologies into its operations, emphasising an environmentally responsible design in its operations and buildings.

The bank prioritises energy efficiency, clean energy systems, advanced air conditioning, water conservation, waste management, and biodiversity enhancement, according to Pipit Aneaknithi, chairman of global sustainability at KBank.

KBank has six buildings certified by the US-based Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) programme: the Kasikorn Business Technology Group Building, Chaeng Wattana Building, Phahon Yothin Building, Building 3 of the Kasikornthai Learning Center, Kloud by KBank Building, and the KBank (China) head office in Shenzhen.

The real estate sector is a significant contributor to global CO2 emissions, accounting for about 40% of the total. In response, regulatory bodies worldwide have been introducing stricter environmental standards.

For instance, new buildings in the European Union must achieve zero emissions by 2028.

Mr Pipit said KBank is prepared to comply with evolving standards and supports clients in their sustainability efforts through green financial solutions such as financing for solar photovoltaic systems and energy efficiency upgrades.

He said the bank is ready to help clients transition to green building standards by promoting the use of low-carbon construction materials such as green cement and green steel, which were developed ahead of nearing technology tipping points.

Looking to the future, Mr Pipit highlighted the potential of engineered wood products, which offer long-term carbon-negative emissions and are a natural solution for sustainable construction.

KBank, Thailand's third-largest lender by total assets and a leader in sustainable financial services, wants to achieve net-zero emissions in its operations by 2030, a target it announced in 2011, the first Thai bank to set such a goal.

Green Transformation

UOB Thailand is also making strides in sustainability beyond green finance.

In 2024, UOB Thailand rolled out 13 rooftop solar projects across the country, 12 of which are installed at its branch offices and one at UOB's Phetkasem site.

UOB's wholly-owned buildings -- its headquarters at UOB Plaza Bangkok, UOB Phetkasem, and the newly acquired UOB Sathon (formerly the Robot Building) -- were all designed and constructed with energy efficiency as a core principle.

According to Wasinee Sivakua, country function head of finance and corporate real estate services at UOB Thailand, UOB Plaza earned the prestigious Green Mark Platinum certification from Singapore's Building and Construction Authority for excellence in environmental standards.

All three UOB-owned buildings have achieved an energy use intensity of less than 145 kilowatt-hour per square metre, well below Thailand's commercial building average of 200-210 kWh/sq m and even outperforming the global average of 160-170 kWh/sq m. This places UOB's buildings among the most energy-efficient commercial buildings in the country.

In addition, last year the bank unveiled its first sustainability flagship branch in Rayong.

The newly renovated branch is targeting LEED certification this year, reaffirming the bank's commitment to environmental responsibility and operational carbon neutrality.

The Rayong branch transformation was guided by sustainable principles throughout its renovation, from low-impact deconstruction and material reuse to energy-efficient technologies and improved indoor air quality.

Since 2021, UOB Thailand reported operational carbon neutrality across Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 (business air travel) emissions, and it remains committed to maintaining this status annually as part of its broader transition towards a low-carbon economy.

Scope 1 refers to direct emissions from an organisation's activities or are under its control.

Scope 2 covers indirect emissions resulting from energy consumption, and Scope 3 includes other indirect emissions occurring in the supply chain, both upstream and downstream.

Accurate greenhouse gas emission data collection is vital for reducing emissions and mitigating climate change risks.

According to Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission, there is a five-year window for Scope 3 data collection before full compliance becomes mandatory.

Gold class

Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group (KKP), a smaller bank active in sustainable finance, also prioritises green operations.

KKP Tower, the group's headquarters, received LEED Gold certification in May 2023.

KKP Tower meets a range of environmental criteria, including the use of energy-efficient electrical systems and water-saving technologies. The building is also designed to minimise the environmental impact during renovations, adhering to high pollution control standards in both construction methods and architectural design.

Worrakrit Jaruwongpak, first executive vice-president at KKP, said the group is committed to achieving net-zero emissions from its operations by 2035.

As part of this commitment, solar rooftops were installed at KKP Tower and 25 branches nationwide since the first quarter of 2024.

"These installations generate up to 400 kilowatts of electricity, helping us reduce conventional energy use by around 241,000 kWh a year and cut greenhouse gas emissions by 120 tonnes of CO2 equivalent a year, equivalent to planting trees that absorb up to 12,600 tonnes of CO2," said Mr Worrakrit.

He said the group plans to continue expanding its use of renewable and clean energy to minimise its environmental impact and reduce operational energy costs.

KKP is exploring and adopting additional renewable energy solutions in line with various industry standards, said Mr Worrakrit.

The company plans to reduce the fuel consumption of its vehicle fleet, lower overall electricity usage, and transition to electricity generated from renewable or clean energy sources, he said.