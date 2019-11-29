Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Facebook, Instagram resolve Thanksgiving Day outage
Tech

Facebook, Instagram resolve Thanksgiving Day outage

published : 29 Nov 2019 at 08:13

writer: Bloomberg

A visitor takes a picture of the Instagram application logo at the Young Entrepreneurs fair in Paris on Feb 7, 2018. (Reuters photo)
A visitor takes a picture of the Instagram application logo at the Young Entrepreneurs fair in Paris on Feb 7, 2018. (Reuters photo)

For some, the reprieve from Thanksgiving gatherings has finally come -- Facebook and Instagram are up and running again.

Facebook Inc, which owns Instagram, said it resolved an earlier issue with its central software system that prevented users globally from accessing its family of apps on Thanksgiving Day.

“Earlier today, people may have experienced trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps,” it said in a statement. “We are back to 100% for everyone,” it said, offering an apology.

Users in several countries had reported issues with Facebook’s platforms earlier on Thursday.

#Instagramdown was the second-most trending topic on Twitter worldwide with complaints from users in countries including the United States, which is celebrating its Thanksgiving Day holiday, the United Kingdom and Brazil. Instagram tweeted it’s up and running five hours after it first confirmed the issues.

It is not the first time the social media company has had connectivity problems. In July, a routine maintenance was followed by issues uses faced uploading or sending photos and videos.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Tech

Facebook, Instagram resolve Thanksgiving Day outage

For some, the reprieve from Thanksgiving gatherings has finally come -- Facebook and Instagram are up and running again.

08:13
Business

'BCG model' to raise output

The government is adopting the so-called "BCG Model" for economic development to reach its ambitious goal of raising Thailand's GDP by one trillion baht within the next five years.

07:45
Business

Tapioca exports predicted to miss target

The country's tapioca product exports are highly likely to miss the target of 8.5 million tonnes this year because of weak global demand and lower supply from the widespread cassava mosaic virus.

07:30