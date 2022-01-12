Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Coinbase customers having trouble seeing account data
Tech

Coinbase customers having trouble seeing account data

published : 12 Jan 2022 at 12:17

writer: Bloomberg News

NEW YORK: Some customers of Coinbase Global are having trouble seeing certain data on their accounts, the exchange said.

A portion of customers with non-US dollar accounts were having issues seeing their asset balance, Coinbase Support said on Twitter, adding that it could be affecting trading.

Portfolio balances don’t appear to be affected, Coinbase added. “Your funds are safe while we work on a fix,” the tweet said.

“Our teams are all hands on deck to investigate the root cause of this behavior,” added a follow-up tweet.

Coinbase is the third-biggest spot crypto exchange by 24-hour volume, after Binance and OKEx, according to data from CoinGecko.

Shares of the US-based company have fallen 34% from a Nov 9 record, mirroring a drop in Bitcoin over a similar time frame.  

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Cambodia's landmine-sniffing rat hero dies

PHNOM PENH - A landmine-hunting rat that was awarded a gold medal for heroism for clearing ordnance from the Cambodian countryside has died, his charity said Tuesday.

11 Jan 2022
Business

LPG subsidy extended

The Energy Policy Administration Committee will extend the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) price cap for another two months to relieve people's living costs, Kulit Sombatsiri, permanent secretary for energy, said on Tuesday.

11 Jan 2022
Thailand

Thai citizenship seekers must pass Thai test

The cabinet on Tuesday approved new ministerial regulations requiring Thai citizenship seekers to pass a Thai language test, with fees for citizenship applications going up by twofold, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said.

11 Jan 2022