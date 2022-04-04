Section
Police warning: trojan malware in cartoon photo app
Tech

Police warning: trojan malware in cartoon photo app

published : 4 Apr 2022 at 14:59

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

The Royal Thai Police Office has warned mobile phone users that trojan malware that steals users' names and passwords is hidden in a cartoon photo app for android phones.

Deputy spokesman Pol Col Siriwat Deepo said on Monday the malware was hidden in the Craftsart Cartoon Photo Tools app that could be downloaded  from Google Play.

The mobile phone security company Pradeo reported that the malware was named Facestealer. It stole users' names and passwords by creating a fake Facebook page and directing users to log-in to it.

The stolen data were then transmitted to a hacker's server overseas, he said.

According to the website Fudzilla, the malware can be removed by simply uninstalling the app.

