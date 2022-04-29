Sky ICT fine-tuning AoT app

SET-listed Sky ICT, an IT solutions provider, plans to further develop the "Sawasdee by AoT" app, which provides airport and flight information to travellers, with the aim to make it become a single gateway that connects tourists to all relevant services and agencies in Thailand.

Late last year, the app from Airports of Thailand (AoT) was rebranded and remodelled following the easing of pandemic restrictions.

The company expects 10% of all foreign tourists will download the app.

Kayon Tantichatiwat, chief commercial officer at Sky ICT, said the firm was hired by AoT to handle aviation service systems via a 10-year concession deal worth 8 billion baht.

This concession includes the development of the Sawasdee by AoT app, a self-service check-in system, a smart security system, an e-gateway, a facial recognition system and a ground handling system.

"The Sawasdee app serves as a super app now and it is striving to become the single gateway for Thailand," said Mr Kayon.

The app features information about flights, reservations and maps of airports' indoor areas as well as AoT privilege points and discount deals for shops, restaurants and hotels.

The platforms linked with the aviation industry could help boost revenue for the firm, Mr Kayon said.

"One challenge of the Sawasdee app is to create an active user base, in addition to the number of downloads," he said. Before the pandemic broke out, the AoT app was downloaded 600,000 times.

The country's reopening and the easing of Covid-19 restrictions for inbound travellers are expected to drive the business ecosystem in the country, he said.

According to Mr Kayon, the Sawasdee app is being developed to have an augmented reality (AR) function and links with relevant agencies and merchants.

Sky ICT commits to the "Connecting Thailand" plan, which enhances the connection of modern tech with business and people's livelihoods.

The plan consists of three strategies. The first lies in advanced tech, such as Internet of Things, big data and cloud, which can be drawn into new solutions.

The second concerns artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solutions that can be used to respond to business needs and level up the quality of life. Another strategy is tech talent transformation, aimed at supporting human resource transformation and creating new tech talent.

Sky ICT has a project backlog valued at 16 billion baht, Mr Kayon said, noting that 80% of the projects obtained by the firm are from the government sector, with the remainder from the private sector.

The firm also developed "Sky Space" on the first floor of AA Capital Building on Ratchadaphisek Road, where the firm's headquarters is located, for three functions which would help drive the tech ecosystem for the country.

The first function is a smart office for Sky employees and the second concerns a tech simulation space, which exhibits advanced tech and AI-empowered solutions. The last is an incubator space for activities to support tech talent as well as tech talk and show events.