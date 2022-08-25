NCSA appoints new cyber chief amid security push

Amorn: Starts in Oct

The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) on Wednesday approved the appointment of AVM Amorn Chomchoey as its secretary-general.

It also instructed newly appointed executives to enhance cyber security collaboration and better protect the public from cyber threats.

Chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, the board on Wednesday endorsed the nomination of AVM Amorn, who currently serves as the NCSA's deputy secretary-general, and other executive posts.

AVM Amorn will assume the post in October after Gen Prachya Chalermwat completes his four-year term next month.

Lt Gen Patchasak Patirupanont, deputy spokesman for Gen Prawit, said the deputy premier commended the NCSA for its work and called on the new appointees to strengthen cyber security in state agencies, the private sector and among the general public.

Gen Prawit emphasised the importance of securing cooperation from state agencies, domestic and foreign, in mitigating the risk from cyber threats, said Lt Gen Patchasak.

The board also on Wednesday acknowledged the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the NCSA, the Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF) and Huawei Technologies Thailand.

It also approved MoU drafts to be signed with Thai and foreign agencies on cyber security cooperation to safeguard critical infrastructure.

These agreements will promote exchanges of information on cyber security and best practices as well as research and human resources development, said Lt Gen Patchasak.

The NCSA, meanwhile, said it had detected 138 malicious incidents from April 1 to July 31 this year, mostly related to online gambling and fraudulent schemes. All the websites involved were shut down.

Earlier, the NCSA said it would expand the enforcement of its standard framework of security requirements from the current 60 organisations of critical information infrastructure (CII) to 120 by the end of next year.

The standard framework includes the software and operating systems that state agencies and enterprises under seven categories of CII agencies must comply with.